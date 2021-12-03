Daniel claims second-straight state title
Trent Pearman threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns and Misun Kelly scored three times as Daniel repeated as 3A state champions with a 45-20 victory over Camden Friday afternoon in Columbia.
The Lions won their 24th consecutive game in defeating the Bulldogs for a second straight year.
Daniel trailed 7-3 in the opening quarter when Pearman connected with Kelly on a 12-yard connection to put the Lions ahead to stay. The duo got together on a 14-yard pass later in the quarter as Kelly made an off-balance grab to extend the lead to 17-7.
Tory Shaw’s one-yard touchdown run before the half, part of an 81-yard rushing afternoon, gave the Lions a 24-7 advantage at the break.
Kelly scored on a 69-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the program's seventh overall state championship and its first consecutive titles since 1991-92.
