ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Morning Source – Matthew West

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Christian artist Matthew West. Matthew West stops by to talk with us about his return to the City of Franklin tree...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 6, 2021. Joey DeGraw has added to his Nashville portfolio with the purchase of the iconic Nashville Armory and the Franklin Range. In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

JONDIE Gives Update on Store Relocation

In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media. “After learning that we are losing our current storefront, we have made some...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Photos: Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade was held Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin partnered with the Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Department to showcase the talents of Williamson County Students involved in Fine arts ahead of the parade at 1 pm. There were also six marching bands representing Franklin, Fairview, Brentwood, Centennial, Ravenwood, Page, and Independence High Schools. Middle School bands from Legacy, Hillsboro, and Heritage will join forces with the Independence High School band.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
City
Franklin, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Photos: City of Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

It’s officially the holiday season as the tree in Franklin’s Public Square is lit. The City of Franklin held its in-person tree lighting on Friday, December 3rd where Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir performed. Special guest performances for the evening included Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Nashville Armory and Franklin Range Purchased

Joey DeGraw has added to his Nashville portfolio with the purchase of the iconic Nashville Armory and the Franklin Range. DeGraw also currently co-owns Nashville Underground, a 55,000 sq foot bar/restaurant/arcade/bowling venue on historic Broadway. With the purchase of the armory, he is continuing to seek out properties that have tremendous value to the Nashville community.
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: December 3, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Spring Hill Elementary, 5359 Main Street, Spring Hill. The Spring Hill “Light up the Night” event will officially ring in the holiday season for residents by brightening our cityscape along Main Street with Christmas decor and lights!. You are invited to join City officials, the crew at Spring Hill Fresh,...
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew West
Williamson Source

Country Music Group Pistol Annies Performed at Columbia Venue for The Tonight Show

The Mulehouse in Columbia made its television debut as the Pistol Annies performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In a social media post, The Mulehouse stated, “We made our network television debut! Did y’all see the Pistol Annies last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? We were so honored to have them performing from right here at The Mulehouse!”
COLUMBIA, TN
Williamson Source

Thompson’s Station Middle Takes Stage for Original Performance

Thompson’s Station Middle is presenting the world premiere of The Upstander’s Guide to Adventuring December 3-4. The play, written by TSMS theater director Katie Boothe, tells the story of five children who become unlikely friends through a role-playing game. When one of them gets bullied, the group becomes inspired by their fantasy characters to become real-life heroes. With stage combat, an 80’s flair and a large ensemble cast, this is one show that is sure to have something for everyone.
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: November 30, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#Christmas Album#Morning Source#Christian
Williamson Source

Local Students Will Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker

Local students will be helping Nashville Ballet make their triumphant return to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center stage this holiday season as part of the Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker. A beloved holiday tradition, this annual event allows School of Nashville Ballet students the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional Company dancers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving with A Moment’s Peace

Come join us at A Moment’s Peace on December 1 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM as we host a Holiday Open House featuring a pop-up jewelry event with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection offers a unique jewelry shopping experience unlike any other. You don’t just get to shop, you get to help create! Each shopping experience is tailored to you as you spend 20 minutes with a Spark Specialist. It begins by selecting one of their curated jewelry chains, all of which are 14K white or yellow gold. Once you select your preferred chain style, the fun begins! You will be provided special eyewear as you weld your own chain to create a unique necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet. Watch as the tiny Sparks fly to bond your Collection Chain together creating a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or the perfect, custom created holiday gift for a loved one.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy