Pikeville wins third state title in seven seasons

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – The 2021 Kentucky state football championships kicked off Friday, and started with the 1A battle between Pikeville and Russellville.

The Panthers lead the entire game, winning it 30-27, to take home their sixth state championship title in program history.

Running back Blake Birchfield carried 30 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns, winning the MVP honor.

Congratulations Panthers!

