ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Pikeville wins third state title in seven seasons

WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMH4U_0dDgq1dh00

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – The 2021 Kentucky state football championships kicked off Friday, and started with the 1A battle between Pikeville and Russellville.

The Panthers lead the entire game, winning it 30-27, to take home their sixth state championship title in program history.

Running back Blake Birchfield carried 30 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns, winning the MVP honor.

Congratulations Panthers!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Martinsburg rolls through Huntington, wins Class AAA title

WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – The dream season for the Huntington Highlanders comes to an end with a 62-21 loss to Martinsburg in the Class AAA Championship Game Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs win their ninth state title in the past 11 seasons. Martinsburg dominated from the start, scoring all 62 points in the first three quarters. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy