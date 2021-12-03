ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks

By Megan Hadley
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLtSR_0dDgpwOI00

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S appeals court ruling, which ended in deadlock Friday, left intact a bump stock ban that went into place during the Trump-era.

Bump stocks increase a gun's rate of fire by using the recoil to have the gun fire continuously, nearly converting a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic machine gun.

With a bump stock, some guns can fire between 400 and 500 rounds per minute.

After the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead and injured hundreds, the Trump administration banned bump stock devices. All gun owners were required to destroy the devices or turn them over to authorities.

According to the ruling, "by continuously firing at rapid speeds with one activation of the trigger, machine guns can inflict great harm in short periods."

"No doubt many people believe that rifles equipped with bump stocks share the same dangerous traits that led Congress to ban machine guns," it read.

The 8-8 tie, which came in Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit, upheld the ruling of a lower court judge from 2019.

In a statement to The Hill, the Gun Owners of America, one of the challengers in the case, said it would "seek relief in the Supreme Court."

"GOA's fight is not over," Vice President Erich Pratt wrote.

"The fact that the 6th Circuit was so divided that it could not even give us an answer to our question means that the Supreme Court must eventually decide whether unelected [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms] bureaucrats have the power to create new federal crimes out of thin air."

Comments / 1

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Appear to Back Immigrants on Court Review Question (1)

Justices consider scope of judicial review of immigration rulings. The U.S. Supreme Court seemed likely to side with noncitizens seeking a more favorable immigration status by allowing them to challenge in federal court administrative decisions that went against them. Several justices during argument Monday suggested that the strong presumption for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Let Federal Circuit Patent Indefiniteness Ruling Stand

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the Federal Circuit’s application of the indefiniteness standard in an infringement suit over a fax machine patent. Infinity Computer Products Inc. told the high court in a petition for review that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit improperly found its patent indefinite based on Infinity’s allegedly contradictory arguments during the prosecution process. That conflicts with the Supreme Court’s 2014 holding in Nautilus Inc. v. Biosig Instruments Inc. that a patent is invalid as indefinite if it fails to inform a skilled artisan about the scope of the invention with reasonable certainty, Infinity argued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Antelope Valley Press

On abortion, the Supreme Court is set to overturn decades of wrongs

WASHINGTON — The United States is one of just seven out of 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Two of the others are China and North Korea. By contrast, 39 out of 42 of European nations — including France and Germany — bar elective abortions at 15 weeks or less (though with broader exceptions than typically seen in the United States). Not one permits them through all nine months of pregnancy, as do seven states and the District of Columbia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Guns#Stocks#Appellate Court#Deadlock#The Gun Owners Of America#The Supreme Court#The 6th Circuit
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Reconsider Wartime Fraud Claim Ruling

Only war-related fraud should be WSLA’s focus, petition says. A former Department of Defense contracting officer accused of engaging in a contract kickback scheme in South Korea asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court’s interpretation of the Wartime Suspension of Limitations Act, which revived the government’s fraud prosecution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

CA Federal Appeals Court Upholds Ban On High-Capacity Weapon Magazines

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is upholding California's ban on high-capacity weapon magazines. A majority of judges on the 9th Circuit ruled that SB 1446 and Proposition 63 were constitutional. Both laws were passed in 2016 after a series of mass shootings in the state. To decrease gun violence, the state enacted bans on high-capacity magazines that could hold more than 10 bullets. The laws also required gun owners to sell their high-capacity magazines to buyers in other states or turn them into local law enforcement officials. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ruling was "a victory for public safety in California."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Esquire

As the Supreme Court Confronts Abortion, a Lower Court Gave Us a Taste of the Future

On Wednesday, the climax of the long project undertaken by extremist conservative Republicans—hint: there is no other kind—finally arrived at the Supreme Court, where it was greeted by the carefully engineered 6-3 extremist conservative majority that is its shining masterpiece. The Court heard the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that could be the culmination of the extremists’ long war on the constitutional rights of 51 percent of the American people. If Roe goes down, no precedent is safe. And that’s been the plan all along.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court appears likely to uphold Mississippi abortion law after arguments in landmark case

The US Supreme Court appears poised to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of becoming pregnant. The nine justices presided over roughly two hours of arguments in a major case that could determine the fate of abortion access for millions of Americans, marking the biggest direct challenge to the landmark ruling in Roe v Wade that enshrined the constitutional right to such medical care.Conservative justices now hold a majority on the nation’s high court, with three appointments under President Donald Trump. A decision in the case is expected by June 2022.That potential outcome would contradict...
CONGRESS & COURTS
froggyweb.com

U.S. appeals court will not block China Telecom revocation order

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Thursday declined China Telecom Corp’s emergency bid to halt a U.S. Federal Communications Commission order withdrawing its authority to provide services in the United States. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Columbia rejected the U.S. arm...
CONGRESS & COURTS
alabamanews.net

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Signal They May Approve Abortion Limits

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is signaling it will uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. After nearly two hours of arguments on Wednesday, all six conservative justices, including three appointed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
sanjoseinside.com

Full Appeals Court Upholds California Ban on Large-capacity Magazines for Firearms

A federal appeals court has overturned the decision of a lower court judge who invalidated California's ban on possession of large-capacity magazines for firearms,. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta were among those who applauded the 7-4 decision by an en banc panel of the San Francisco-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the ban, which state voters passed via Proposition 63 in 2016.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

U.S. Supreme Court signals towards banning abortion, what’s next?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – The Supreme Court of the United States has indicated that its justices are leaning toward the decision of banning abortion earlier in pregnancy. This result may further develop and overturn a nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. After the oral arguments finished on Wednesday, the justices indicated they […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Documented

Appeals Court Lets Deportation Moratorium Ban Proceed

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday lifted the stay it granted against the injunction U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued against President Biden’s administration earlier this year. Federal Judge Tipton […] The post Appeals Court Lets Deportation Moratorium Ban Proceed appeared first on Documented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Supreme Court abortion ruling aside, the ‘viability’ rule is arbitrary

For nearly half a century, the Supreme Court has said the Constitution prohibits states from banning abortion before “viability,” the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb. This week Mississippi, defending its ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, urged the justices to abandon that longstanding rule, which it says never made much sense and cannot be constitutionally justified.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits. Why am I talking about these two things together? Because in combination, these two cases could mean that it is soon going to be open season on racial-justice protesters around the country. The Rittenhouse verdict is obviously very concerning for racial-justice protesters. Rittenhouse said he went...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court Should Hold Its Fire on New York’s Gun Law

A recent hearing left the impression that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is inclined to strike down a gun law that’s been on the books for more than 100 years. That would be a grievous error — and would make cities across the nation more dangerous. The law, passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy