Public Health

NM hits yearly high for daily virus cases at 2,388

ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – The number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico reached a high for the year on Friday, and hospitalizations for the disease continued to surge. The state Department of Health reported 2,388 new cases Friday, the most for one day all year. It was the second consecutive day...

www.abqjournal.com

ABQJournal

NM reports 3,794 new COVID cases

New Mexico reported 3,794 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which includes those confirmed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The state reported 12 additional deaths, including four men from Bernalillo County who ranged in age from their 30s to 90s, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. New Mexico on Thursday and...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
ABQJournal

NM has no omicron cases, but struggles with delta continue

SANTA FE – New Mexico has not had any cases of a new COVID-19 variant that has global health officials on edge, but the state is still struggling to shake off a previous variant that caused cases and hospitalizations to surge this fall. State health officials Monday reported 4,991 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
New Mexico State
CBS Chicago

Department Of Health Reports Jump In COVID Cases Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Department of Health reported a big jump in COVID cases across the city. Chicago is now averaging 903 new coronavirus cases every day. That’s up 73% from last week. Loyola University Medical Center just successfully treated and discharged it’s 2000th COVID patient. It comes as 35 new COVID patients were admitted to the hospital. That’s a jump of 169% in a month. However, hospitalizations in the city are down about 40%. One area of concern is Region 7, which includes hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties. Less than 7% of ICU beds are now available there. That’s the lowest in the state.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 58 More Deaths Reported, Along With 4,554 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 4,554 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 58 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Seven of the deaths in Friday’s count happened in November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 11.9%, well above the line considered “high risk,” and appearing to be on an upward trend. There are also a reported 83.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000)...
MINNESOTA STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: “All of NM is a High-Risk Setting”

New Mexico continues to experience high daily case rates of COVID-19, with the entire state showing “red” for high community transmission, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross said today during the health department’s weekly pandemic update. The state’s cases continue to be driven by the Delta variant, Ross...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
nbc15.com

Wisconsin hits the highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021- again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit the most COVID-19 cases during a single day in 2021- again. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms 5,664 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 3,183. This is the highest single-day case count in all of 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Santa Fe#New Mexicans
ABQJournal

Scrase: ‘Unvaccinated individuals’ fueling virus

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both ticked up on Thursday, with the state reporting 1,626 new cases, which was nearly 200 more from the day before. The state also reported 14 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 5,459. Those whose deaths were reported on Thursday ranged in age from a McKinley County man in his 20s to a Bernalillo County woman in her 90s. Three of the dead were residents of senior-living facilities.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Ohio virus cases rebound to highs not seen since Jan.

Ohio hasn’t seen a spike in COVID-19 cases such as the one in the past three days since the beginning of the year, with the 9,584 cases reported Friday — the second most for a single day this year. The only other day in 2021 that saw more cases was...
OHIO STATE
ABQJournal

Pfizer booster available for 16, 17 year olds

Scheduling for the COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds is now available, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday, following approvals by the FDA, CDC and the New Mexico Medical Advisory Team. Pfizer is the only booster shot authorized at this time for those teens. Adults 18...
HEALTH
ABQJournal

NM stimulus spending bill could fund hospital

SANTA FE – A retooled plan to spend a chunk of New Mexico’s remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds could pave the way for construction of a new hospital in Valencia County. The House voted 65-1 on Friday to endorse a $504.5 million spending plan that, after being amended...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
CBS Chicago

Illinois Reports Most New COVID-19 Cases In More Than A Year, As Testing Hits All-Time High

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported a huge surge in COVID-19 cases and tests on Wednesday, due at least in part to a lag in reports from testing labs due to the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as a rise in cases linked to family gatherings and travel over the holiday weekend. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,524 new cases were reported on Thursday, which is the highest daily case count this year, but there were also 231,876 new tests reported, which is an all-time record, and the first time IDPH has reported more than 200,000 tests in a day. Both the...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 went up slightly during the past week but remains relatively stable, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 1,389 hospital inpatients in the state had COVID-19, up from 1,319 a week earlier. It also showed that 245 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, compared to 239 a week earlier. The numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive-care units surged in the summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. But hospitalizations began steadily decreasing in September and have remained relatively flat recently. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
Pocono Record

Monroe County hits record level of daily COVID cases for Dec. 3

Monroe County's COVID-19 cases skyrocketed last week, hitting an all-time record for daily counts spanning the entirety of the pandemic. For the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, Monroe noted 716 cases of COVID-19, a 25.8% increase over the the previous week's 569 cases, and the highest weekly total seen in the county throughout the most recent wave of the pandemic.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

