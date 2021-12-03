ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron is here. The first case of the concerning COVID variant identified in N.J.

By NJ.com Staff
 3 days ago
The first case of the omicron coronavirus variant has arrived in New Jersey, identified in a Georgia woman who traveled to the state, Gov. Phil Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli announced Friday evening. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, had recently traveled to South Africa, officials said....

maria tsivicos
3d ago

no we need to let it go, allow each person to decide for themselves.. the Government has to stop the fear. panic, and mandates..

John Smith
3d ago

With Democrats and Leftists in charge——it will be one state of emergency to the next and one lockdown after another until we forget we used to be free!

Sam J. Koutouzakis
3d ago

OMG... close everything down, lock yourselves away and pass out the masks and oh yeah, stock up on toilet paper!!

Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

