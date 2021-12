LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man who deputies say escaped from an ambulance in Lexington County Wednesday then holed up in a home for hours has received a one million bond. Daniel Hill III, 30, was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center Friday after he was discharged from the hospital. He then went before a magistrate who set the bond, according to Lexington County deputies. Hill faces multiple charges, including escape, assaulting a police officer, and a firearm charge.

