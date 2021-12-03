ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain Issues Affecting Insulin

WTHR
 3 days ago

Some of you tell us you're having...

www.wthr.com

107 JAMZ

Supply Chain Issues Lead To Prescription Drug Shortages

If you're having problems filling your prescriptions, you are not alone. Unfortunately, there is a huge issue with pharmacy supply chains around the globe and the impact has created a shortage on of hundreds of well-known prescription drugs. In recent months there's been supply chain issues on everything from clothes to food, and now, prescription medications.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
FOXBusiness

Supply chain issues impacting pharmacies: What to know

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that many parts of the country were hit by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in November. While these problems have continued into December – with price increases reported to be widespread across the U.S. economy – empty shelves aren't the only issue for Americans.
INDUSTRY
WTHR

Pharmacies facing supply chain issues with filling prescriptions

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Having a hard time filling your prescription lately? You're not alone. Mark Ulman of Westfield said he has tried twice in the last month to refill his insulin medication. "They told me it's out of stock," he said, explaining the response from his local pharmacist. "I've also...
WESTFIELD, IN
#Insulin
WBRE

Supply chain issues impacting everything in local economy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Businesses and consumers around the world are currently facing lengthy delays on products and materials because of supply chain issues. Eyewitness News explains how the pandemic created these issues and how long our area can be facing these challenges. “I’ve noticed that if you want to order anything you have to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farm Bureau economist on holiday supply chain issues

Farm Bureau economist on holiday supply chain issues. American Farm Bureau’s chief economist says clogged supply chains could make the holidays more challenging. Roger Cryan says the pandemic led to consumers clogging supply lanes with purchases of goods instead of services. “The ports are full of things that farmers and...
bunewsservice.com

Supply chain problems create access issue for Thanksgiving

This coming Thursday, millions of Americans will gather with family to celebrate Thanksgiving. Plates of food will crowd kitchen tables across the country. But in some cases, nationwide supply chain shortages have been forcing families to confront empty grocery store shelves and inflated food prices. Low employment in the farm...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Journal

Supply chain issues cause Thanksgiving prices to jump

Turkey, gravy, and all the fixings make for many happy campers around my house during the Thanksgiving season. Unfortunately, as we’ve been reporting and have seen firsthand statewide, the ongoing supply chain hold ups combined with inflation will hit our wallets on these purchases too. Compared to last year’s average...
princetonherald.com

School districts, businesses face supply chain issues

Patience isn’t the only thing in short supply these days, as COVID-19 continues to impact the supply chain of schools and businesses of all sizes. Princeton ISD communicated to parents that it was experiencing issues with its food supply for its school nutrition program due to the effects caused by COVID-19. Parents were asked to be patient with the district as it works to resolve the issues and continue to provide meals for students.
PRINCETON, TX
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH

