As the weather turns cold and the skies turn gray, the Seattle Sounders — especially under Brian Schmetzer — seem to only get better. For the 13th straight time, they are playing in the MLS Cup playoffs, a streak that ranks among the longest in North American sports and is already a league record. Now, they look to extend an even more impressive streak: winning at least one playoff game for the eighth straight year.

