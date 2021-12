Another week of pure, unadulterated chaos is in the books. Once again, a handful of teams atop the power rankings have been dethroned by the underdogs. The Colts waltzed into the Bills' home turf and handled them with ease while cementing Jonathan Taylor's name in the fantasy football record books. The Titans entered the day as the top seed in the AFC and were destroyed by the Texans, possibly the worst team in the AFC. There's no rhyme or reason to any of it. Regardless, Dynasty managers still need to find some semblance of order within the chaos and prepare for the end-of-season push.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO