Batavia schools to reopen after police find ‘no credible threat’

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — School activities in the Batavia City School District will resume Saturday, after social media threats forced closures Friday .

According to the district, Batavia police investigating the situation found no evidence of a credible threat. Any students or parents with information about the social media posts are asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

School district activities will continue as usual on Saturday, and schools will be open on Monday. The district says there will be a police presence at school district buildings through the weekend and next week as a precaution.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.