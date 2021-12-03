Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf week-to-week with lower-body injury

Ryan Getzlaf suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Tuesday's shootout victory against the Kings. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks improved to 13-8-3 on the season via Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights but did so without the services of forward and captain Ryan Getzlaf, who suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Tuesday's shootout victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

According to the NHL's website, Ducks coach Dallas Eakins told reporters Friday he considers Getzlaf week-to-week.

"Last time I looked, a week is seven days," Eakins explained. "You're always hopeful the guy is going to respond to treatment and that it's not as bad as we thought it was. If you want to put a timetable on it, there never really is one. He'll be ready to play when he's ready to play. "At least the early indicators from my eyes, he's in there right now working out, he's much further along than when he scared the death out of me after that game the other night. We'll see where it goes. I'm hoping on the optimistic side right now and I'm hoping I'm not wrong."

Going by just a seven-day timeline, Getzlaf is on track to miss at least three more games. Per Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register, the 36-year-old will join the Ducks for their upcoming road trip that officially begins with Monday's matchup at the Washington Capitals and, thus far, has avoided a stint on injured reserve.

As noted by ESPN stats, Getzlaf leads Anaheim with 19 assists and is second on the team with 20 points on the campaign.