Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially out Friday

Doncic totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 139-107 win over the Pelicans. This was Doncic's third straight game with 10 or more assists, a span in which he has two double-doubles and one triple-double. The star guard has scored at least 20 points in all but two games this season, but aside from being a stellar scoring threat, he's also managed to register elite numbers in both passing and rebounding. Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 9.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO