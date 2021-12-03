ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially out Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Porzingis (knee) won't play Friday against the Pelicans. Porzingis banged...

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially questionable Tuesday

Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers. Doncic has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, but he participated in some scrimmages with the team during Monday's practice. If he's able to return to game action Tuesday, Jalen Brunson would likely take on a bench role for Dallas.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Hands out six helpers in win

Kleber notched eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 OT victory over Los Angeles. Kleber logged huge minutes despite coming into the game under an injury cloud. While the worst of his oblique injury...
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (calf) out again on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (calf) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Ntilikina will remain sidelined for Saturday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Ntilikina is averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and...
numberfire.com

Jalen Brunson (foot) ruled out for Mavericks on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Brunson was originally listed questionable due to a left foot injury, and he's since been ruled out of action for the game. Look for Trey Burke to see more point guard minutes behind Luka Doncic.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains sidelined Friday

Cauley-Stein (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for a third consecutive game. Dwight Powell will likely start at center once again.
New York Post

Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t felt this ‘free’ since Knicks trade

The unicorn is shining in Dallas. With Tuesday’s 112-104 overtime win against the Clippers, Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has now scored at least 20 points in seven straight games — making it the longest streak of his career. Tuesday’s win came after the Mavericks blew an 11-point lead in...
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis: Silver Lining in Dallas Mavs Losing Streak

Coming off a third consecutive loss after Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, with Luka Doncic still in street clothes as he nurses his injuries, the Dallas Mavericks can't find a win without their superstar. The slide, though frustrating, is understandable, especially when you realize this Mavs roster...
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: A good Porzingis is a terrible thing to waste

In the Dallas Mavericks rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers, things unfolded differently than they did last year in the playoffs. Last season, the surging Mavericks banished their No. 2 scorer to a decoy role. Roaming the fringe and serving as nothing more than a spot-up shooter was a curious...
numberfire.com

Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) ruled out Monday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cauley-Stein is a new addition to the injury report. Dwight Powell will likely draw the start at center on Monday night and there will be a few more minutes available for Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs get critical update on Kristaps Porzingis’ injury

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis left Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury and didn’t return, raising fears of another significant issue. Fortunately, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that X-rays on Porzingis’ right ankle were negative. With that, they’ll observe his condition overnight and see...
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dishes out 14 dimes

Doncic totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 139-107 win over the Pelicans. This was Doncic's third straight game with 10 or more assists, a span in which he has two double-doubles and one triple-double. The star guard has scored at least 20 points in all but two games this season, but aside from being a stellar scoring threat, he's also managed to register elite numbers in both passing and rebounding. Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 9.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.
FanSided

3 Black Friday Deals the Dallas Mavericks Must Seek

The turkey is carved and the pie is set, and for Dallas Maverick fans all that’s left is Saturday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. Currently, the Mavs are fourth in the Western Conference and they are coming off an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. Everything is well in Mavs land right?
