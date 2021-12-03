ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting for injured Porzingis

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kleber will start Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Mike Peasley of the...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kristaps Porzingis playing his best basketball since joining Mavericks, 'having fun' along the way

After sinking a midrange fadeaway jumper with a minute left in overtime to increase the Dallas Mavericks' lead to eight points, Kristaps Porzingis capped off another sterling performance this season in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. Porzingis finished the contest with 30 points and seven rebounds, making it the seventh straight game he's totaled 20-plus points this season, the longest such streak of his career.
NBA
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: A good Porzingis is a terrible thing to waste

In the Dallas Mavericks rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers, things unfolded differently than they did last year in the playoffs. Last season, the surging Mavericks banished their No. 2 scorer to a decoy role. Roaming the fringe and serving as nothing more than a spot-up shooter was a curious...
NBA
SLAM

Mark Cuban Gets Candid on the Mavericks’ Slow Start to the Season: “We Got a Long Way to Go.”

As the 2021-22 NBA season continues to roar on, The Dallas Mavericks find themselves off to a lackluster start in the midst of the Western Conference. Many throughout the NBA world has been critical of the Mavericks’ play thus far, even team owner Mark Cuban. In an interview with Sky Sports, Cuban opened up about the Maverick’s play in the 2021-22 NBA season thus far.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Mavs Notes: Nowitzki, Cuban, Kleber, Doncic, Ntilikina

As first reported last week by Marc Stein (Twitter link) and later confirmed by the team, the Mavericks will retire Dirk Nowitzki‘s No. 41 jersey on January 5, when they host the Warriors in Dallas. Nowitzki will join Rolando Blackman (No. 22), Brad Davis (No. 15), and Derek Harper (No....
NBA
#Pelicans
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Moses Brown: Set to start Monday

Brown will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports. With Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) sidelined, the Mavs will hand Brown his first start of the season. The UCLA product, who recently spent time in the G League, has logged just 18 total minutes this season, all of which have come during garbage time scenarios. He did start 32 games for the Thunder last season, however, averaging 9.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.6 minutes. Brown still doesn't have much appeal in season-long leagues, but he could make for an interesting, low-cost DFS option.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Kristaps Porzingis Experiencing Resurgence With Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks picked up an impressive road victory over the LA Clippers on Wednesday night’s NBA action. Paul George hit a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the game into overtime, but the Mavericks were able to steady the ship and pick up a 112-104 win. Picking up...
NBA
CBS Sports

Doncic, Mavericks start hot-handed to beat Pelicans 139-107

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter and dished out 14 assists in 27 minutes to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 139-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Dallas set a franchise record by shooting 57 of 83...
NBA
numberfire.com

Moses Brown starting in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) for Mavericks Monday

The Dallas Mavericks will start Moses Brown at center in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown will take over for Cauley-Stein while the latter nurses a sudden illness. Brown, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis put Jarrett Allen in a poster

Jarrett Allen did everything right. Allen recognized that rookie Evan Mobley was beat on the late closeout. Allen rotated over in front of the rim and tried to stop him, but Kristaps Porzingis was getting to the rim and throwing it down. It ended up a poster. Porzingis left the...
NBA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) now probable Wednesday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis was previously listed as questionable after exiting Monday's game with an ankle injury. Barring a setback, Porzingis should be good to go on Wednesday night. numberFire's models project KP for...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains sidelined Saturday

Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Memphis. Porzingis will be unavailable for a second straight game as he continues to deal with a left knee contusion. Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber should see additional playing time once again Saturday.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Hart, Porzingis out for Friday’s Pelicans-Mavericks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Josh Hart for a second straight contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart is closing in a return, though, as Willie Green mentioned in pregame that the team hopes to have him back in the rotation against the Houston Rockets for Sunday’s game. The...
NBA
dallassportsfanatic.com

Mavs set franchise record in shooting, knock off Pelicans 139-107

The Dallas Mavericks (11-9) snapped its two-game losing streak with a 139-107 stomping of the New Orleans Pelicans (6-18) Wednesday night. The game was all but wrapped up by the end of the first half as Luka Doncic cruised his way into 22 points and 10 assists by the halfway mark.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Starting lineup change helps spark the Mavericks’ offense

The Dallas Mavericks’ offensive struggles aren’t new. Almost every game has seemed like an uphill battle to score points. Even with an 11-9 record after a 139-107 drubbing of the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Dallas still has a minus-0.8 negative net rating. A lot of the Mavericks issues trace back...
NBA

