NBA

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Available against Pelicans

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ntilikina (calf) is available for Friday's game against New Orleans. Ntilikina...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle, knee) available and starting for Mavericks Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is available Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been dealing with an ankle and a knee ailment, having missed the last couple games as a result. But he's been given the green light to go out there and take the court against the Clippers. He'll also start, and while there's been no confirmation of who he'll replace in the starting five, it will likely be Jalen Brunson.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Excels against Washington

Doncic recorded 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-114 loss to Washington. It was a rough game for Dallas' other four starters, who combined for just 35 points on 37.1 percent shooting from the field. Doncic almost single-handedly matched that point total, and he also managed to chip in 10 dimes despite his teammates' poor shooting. The superstar point guard continues to stake his claim as one of fantasy's most productive players, ranking eighth in the NBA in scoring (25.5 points per game) and fifth in assists (8.1 dimes per contest).
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Pelicans Trade Features An Intriguing Guard

With a 3-16 record and being 13 games back of .500 roughly a quarter of the way into the 2021-22 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans hopes of making the playoffs are quickly vanishing. Since the 2015-16 season, the Pelicans have made the playoffs just once and this organization has seen a lot of turnovers on and off-the-court since then!
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 things as the Mavericks are back in action against the Wizards

Dallas is set to hit the hardwood again after an abnormally long recess, getting three full days of rest over the Thanksgiving holiday. A scheduling oddity not shared by Washington, who will be playing the second night of a back to back in Dallas after playing in OKC on Friday.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ntilikina
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2021 NBA picks, Dec. 1 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 6-17 overall and 3-7 at home, while the Mavericks are 10-9 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Mavericks won 108-92 last month as a nine-point favorite at home and took two of three while covering twice in the three-game season series last year.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Brunson (foot) available Monday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (foot) is available to play in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brunson is returning after missing last game with a foot injury he suffered last week. He will resume his role as a primary scorer with the second unit. The fourth-year guard is averaging 29.1 minutes per game this season.
NBA
NBA

No changes to New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Wednesday's game vs. Dallas Mavericks

There are no changes to the New Orleans Pelicans' Injury Report for Wednesday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks. Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out for Wednesday's game (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
NOLA.com

Luka Doncic, Mavericks torch the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

New Orleans Pelicans backup center Willy Hernangomez is well aware of what Luka Doncic is capable of. Before either made it to the NBA, they were teammates on the Spanish club Real Madrid. As a teenager, Doncic routinely torched grown men. “We have to be physical with him from the...
NBA
#Mavericks#Pelicans
Mavs Moneyball

3 things we learned from the Mavericks 139-107 win over the Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 139-107 Wednesday night at Smoothie King Arena. Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 29 points in a losing efforts. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks, scoring 28 and dishing out 14 assists. Jalen Brunson had 17 points off the bench.
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Dončić stomps on the gas, Mavericks race to historic win over Pelicans

Luka Dončić clearly was fed up. Losing five times in the last six games put him in a foul mood Wednesday night, and the New Orleans Pelicans were the recipients of his ire. The Mavericks took charge early and hammered the Pelicans 139-107 at Smoothie King Center on a historic shooting night for a team that had been struggling to put the ball in the basket for the past several games.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

NBA Preview: Pelicans seek to take advantage of floundering Mavericks squad

Over their past 10 games, the New Orleans Pelicans are the most .500 of .500 teams. Compared to what they were over the first 13, that’s a huge amount of progress. The Pels have a net rating of 0.0 during this most recent stretch, good for 13th in the NBA. Their defensive rating of 107.8 ranks 15th, and New Orleans is 16th offensively.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) available for Mavericks without limit Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is available to play on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis has been cleared to play after tweaking his ankle during Monday's game. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Porzingis will not have any sort of minutes limit on Wednesday night. He is averaging 20.0 points, 7.8 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.8 blocks, and 1.0 triples over the last three games.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boonville Daily News

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) host the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) Wednesday at Smoothie King Center for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Dallas has lost five of its last six games...
NBA
CBS Sports

Doncic, Mavericks start hot-handed to beat Pelicans 139-107

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter and dished out 14 assists in 27 minutes to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 139-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Dallas set a franchise record by shooting 57 of 83...
NBA
FanSided

Odds, best bets for Pelicans vs. Mavericks: Dance on ’em Jonas!

Jonas Valanciunas was absolutely feeling it in the New Orleans Pelicans’ recent win over the Los Angeles Clippers and this steal and dunk led to my favorite Antonio Daniels call of the year. “Dance on ’em, Jonas!”. Jonas and the Pelicans put together a perfect first quarter on their way...
NBA
NBA

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 12-1-2021

On shots being hard to come by and what the Mavericks did well in tonight’s game:. "A lot of credit goes out to them. They just played with force. After the game they had against Cleveland, we knew that it was a strong possibility that they were going to come in and just play at a high level, which they did, and we helped them by just not consistently executing. I thought our guys went out and tried, but this is one of those situations where you come off the road after an emotional win, and we’ve just got to take more pride in protecting our home court."
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans hope Mavericks' hot shooting doesn't continue in rematch

The New Orleans Pelicans hope the Dallas Mavericks can't repeat their hot shooting. Odds are the Mavericks can't. Dallas shot a franchise-record 68.7 percent from the floor in rolling past the host Pelicans 139-107 on Wednesday night. The teams will meet again Friday night in Dallas. The Mavericks had lost...
NBA

