Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Available against Pelicans

Doncic recorded 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-114 loss to Washington. It was a rough game for Dallas' other four starters, who combined for just 35 points on 37.1 percent shooting from the field. Doncic almost single-handedly matched that point total, and he also managed to chip in 10 dimes despite his teammates' poor shooting. The superstar point guard continues to stake his claim as one of fantasy's most productive players, ranking eighth in the NBA in scoring (25.5 points per game) and fifth in assists (8.1 dimes per contest).
