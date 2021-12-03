ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbarger County, TX

Man indicted after stealing gun, shooting horses in Wilbarger Co.

By Darrell Franklin, Olivia Taggart
 3 days ago

WILBARGER COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — In Wilbarger County, a man accused of shooting two horses last summer after burglarizing a home now faces felony indictments from a grand jury.

The Wilbarger County District Attorney’s office confirmed Trenton Ray Wilson was indicted on two counts of burglary of a habitation, three counts of criminal mischief with a firearm and a state jail felony offense of theft of a firearm.

Prosecutors believe on July 22, Wilson broke into a house north of Vernon off Highway 287 and stole a shotgun before shooting two horses on the property multiple times.

One horse was killed, and one had to be euthanized.

Wilson is also accused of shooting at cattle and dogs at the property.

