North Haven residents are welcome to reserve their names for the town’s 2021 Holiday Food Distribution Program and Holiday Gift Card Program. The gift card distribution is intended for North Haven parents or legal guardians with children age 18 and under who are facing financial hardship. When calling to register, you’ll be asked to provide the names of each of the children residing in the home, their age and the school they attend. Proof of hardship will be required, as well. Requests for gift cards must be received by Thursday, Dec. 16. Appointments to pick up gift cards will begin the week of Dec. 13.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO