Harlingen, TX

Police: Two arrested after meth found in vehicle

By Rolando Avila
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested two people when narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop.

The officer performed a traffic stop at 2300 block of West Loop 499 on a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with two passengers, after the vehicle had made multiple traffic violations according to a release by the Harlingen Police Department.

During the stop, the officer deployed his K-9 that alerted him to the narcotics in the vehicle.

The realease states, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found by the officer after a search of the vehicle.

Officials say that both Antonio Ceballos and Maria Cavazos were placed under arrest and transported to the Harlingen City Jail where they were both charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police search for persons of interest in theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department said they are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a theft. According to police, on Oct. 23, the victim dropped her wallet at the gas pumps of Sam’s Club. Moments later a black SUV pulled up and notice the wallet on the ground. Police said after […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BCSO: Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to officials, Jonathan Patrick De La Cruz was last seen on December 3 at 4 p.m. at the 10000 block of Paddlefish Creek. De La Cruz was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, black […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

One man dead, two arrested after Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. On Sunday, police responded to the 3800 block of Sarah Evans Street just before 2:30 a.m. in reference to shots being fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a man, Anthony Maldonado, 23, with a gunshot wound lying […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man arrested after body of missing woman found

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Christy Martinez, a Harlingen resident, was reported missing by her family on November 24. Harlingen Major Crime Investigators along with the Texas Rangers, and United States Marshals followed up on leads regarding the case. On Saturday, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after ‘major crash’ in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday morning. Harlingen police responded to a “major crash” at 2:45 a.m. The crash occurred at FM 509 and Nixon Road, according to a press release from Harlingen PD. An investigation revealed that a Dodge passenger car had struck […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Car chase ends in rollover crash, one dead

LA GLORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle rollover fatal crash in La Gloria. On Friday, at approximately 7:56 a.m. a ford truck failed to pull over for a traffic stop and attempted to evade arrest ending in a rollover crash on F.M. 755 north of F.M. 107. […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Body found in Arroyo waterway identified as missing man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body found in the Arroyo waterway on November 15 has been identified. The Harlingen Police Department said the remains belonged to Rickey Lee Rowlett, who had been reported missing on November 4. Rowlett, a Weslaco resident, was last seen leaving the Valley Baptist Medical Center. The Harlingen Police Department shared […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Added police presence at RGV Christmas parades

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas parades are lighting up the Rio Grande Valley this weekend and into next week–following on the sides of floats can be seen the flashing lights of police cars. “There will be barricades throughout the main route and of course there’s going to be officers and usually they’re positioned in every […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

SPI Police accepting toy donations

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Police Department is holding a toy drive. The department’s Facebook post said they are now accepting donations through Dec. 20. Police ask that the donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children be dropped off at city hall located at 4601 Padre Blvd. For more […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

