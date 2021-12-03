ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch mountain lion stare down pup through glass door of Colorado home. ‘Really scary’

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sarah Bole got home from work one evening this week, she was greeted by a mountain lion on her patio. Her 13-year-old Shih-Poo was in a stare-down with the cougar from the comfort of its home in Grand Lake, Colorado, Bole told Storyful. The mountain lion stared back,...

www.centredaily.com

