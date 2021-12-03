ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officer fired after refusing to help shooting victim who later died, CO authorities say

By Julia Marnin
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer was fired after refusing to help a bleeding shooting victim who told him “I’m dying” sixtimes and ultimately did, authorities in Colorado say. The male victim begged for help from the Denver officer who was there for more than 10 minutes as he severely bled from his wounds...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 36

Lisa Miller
2d ago

That's a couple of worthless human beings in my opinion. To not give some kind of aid to him or speak a kind word to him is cold blooded. RIP young man🙏

Reply
8
Hard Times
2d ago

What happened to serve and protect this cop should be brought up on charges for negligents resulting in this person's death .

Reply(8)
7
Foe Brandon
2d ago

Not constitutionally required to help. Seems like it was definitely important to not join the dying. Not everyone should be expected to play nurse especially when the next shot up can be you.

Reply(4)
4
