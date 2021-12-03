ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chinese taxi operator Didi is considering a return to the US stock market

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive months after its launch on the New York Stock Exchange, Chinese taxi operator Didi is considering being listed there. According to the Reuters news agency, Chinese regulators have forced the company to take such drastic action. Despite having a US IPO five months ago, Didi has nothing but...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc tumbles as DIDI delisting hammers Chinese ADRs

NYSE:NIO fell by 11.19% during Friday’s trading session. Chinese ride-hailing giant DIDI plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The EV sector continued to get pummeled to close the trading week. NYSE:NIO closed out a nightmare week on the markets, as the Chinese EV maker saw its stock...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba shakeup, DiDi's delisting lead activity in Chinese tech stocks

Chinese Internet stocks were in line for another day of strong activity, Monday, with a management change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and more concerns about DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) taking the spotlight. Alibaba (BABA) was up by more than 7% after the Chinese e-commerce platform operator said Toby Xu will replace Maggie...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks fall on Chinese tech losses, real estate jitters return

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell close to a one-year low on Monday tracking losses in Chinese technology stocks, while a crisis in the country's property sector deepened as developer China Evergrande flagged the possibility of missing debt payments. MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) stocks (.MSCIEF) shed...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock rockets to best day since 2017

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. rocketed Monday to post their best performance in more than four years as numerous Chinese internet stocks started to mount a comeback after a tough recent stretch.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Market#Ipo#Reuters#The Us Stock Exchange#The New York Exchange
Washington Post

Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

Didi Global Inc. says it plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, barely five months after its initial public offering drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande (3333.HK), wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider stocks that return money to shareholders in this volatile market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
STOCKS
Taylor Daily Press

The decision to ban Bitcoin in China was the right decision “cryptocurrency insiders”

Charlie Munger, US billionaire investor and vice chairman of Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway’s board, is highly critical of Cryptocurrency as Bitcoin (BTC). Munger, billionaire Buffet’s right-hand man, spoke about cryptography at the Sohn Hearts & Minds Conference on December 3, according to a report. Sydney Morning Herald. This isn’t the...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Didi Global Stock Off as Chinese Ride-Hailing Firm to Delist From NYSE

Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report, China's version of Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report and Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report, said that it planned to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange in favor of a Hong Kong listing. Didi...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy