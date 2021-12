SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving may still be a day away, but the holiday rush for shipping packages has already begun. UPS’s San Antonio “gateway” at the San Antonio International Airport doesn’t ever really have a “slow day,” but Samantha Martinez, the Air Division Manager for South Texas, says air shipping traffic starts to ramp up the week of Thanksgiving, even before the holiday season begins. She says it doesn’t return to normal levels until about the New Year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO