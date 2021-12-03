ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officer fired after refusing to help shooting victim who later died, CO authorities say

By Julia Marnin
Macon Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer was fired after refusing to help a bleeding shooting victim who told him “I’m dying” sixtimes and ultimately did, authorities in Colorado say. The male victim begged for help from the Denver officer who was there for more than 10 minutes as he severely bled from his wounds...

Chrissie Marie

Man Who Allegedly Shot His Pregnant Girlfriend Dead, Claims The Police Tried To Have Him Poisoned

Tanajwa McMurray's boyfriend, Willie Earl Moore shot her in her home last month.GoFundMe. The North Carolina man who murdered his pregnant girlfriend told police she was trying to poison him, with the police force's help, and that's why he shot her. Willie Earl Moore, 27, shot Tanajwa McMurray, 31, 5-months pregnant at the time of her death on October 11.
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
CBS 17

Police at NC coast investigate homicide after shooting victim dies

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting on the day after Thanksgiving. Police said they initially responded to the 1000 block of Pavie Avenue in New Bern to a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened at 2:39 p.m. The […]
NEW BERN, NC
State
Colorado State
CBS News

Man accused in Ahmaud Arbery's killing changed his story, also checked body for gun after shooting, officers testify

Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS Denver

‘There Was No Effort’: Denver Police Officer Fired For Failing To Render Aid To Shooting Victim

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Police officer has been fired after an investigation ruled he made no attempts to “render aid” to a gunshot victim, who ultimately died from his injuries. (credit: CBS) “The part that bothers me the most is that when the officers showed up, they were supposed to be there to help my child, and he essentially stood there and watched him die, like, what kind of person are you?” said Dedranette Jones. Dedranette is the mother of 18-year-old JeLonte Jones, who was shot and killed last fall, during what she believes began as argument over a girl. She only...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah shooting victim dies from his injuries, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) the victim of a Friday early morning downtown shooting has died. SPD says officers responded after 2:30 a.m. to a shooting in the area of West Congress Street and Jefferson Street.  Police discovered the gunshot victim, Ol’Liek Dashawn Bonaparte, 23, at the scene. Police say the Bonaparte […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
WFAA

Dallas police ask for public's help after man dies days later from shooting

DALLAS — A man found shot outside the Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Center in late November died Saturday due to his injuries, police said. Dallas police identified the man as 41-year-old Cornelious Williams. Authorities are unaware of a motive and ask for the public’s assistance. Williams was...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Beast

Obsessed Man Kills Co-Worker Who Refused to Date Him, Cops Say

A Florida man who harbored a romantic obsession with a female co-worker now faces murder charges after he allegedly showed up at the woman’s home and stabbed her to death before ripping off his shirt and stabbing himself, authorities said. Delfina Pan, a 28-year-old aspiring designer, was found dead in...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Denver Happenings

Denver police fired after not helping shooting victim, longtime leader in Denver Public Schools passed away, and more

Dr. Sharon Bailey, longtime leader in Denver Public Schools, passed away. The district said Dr. Sharon Bailey, 68, died in her home on Friday night. Dr. Sharon Bailey was remembered as DPS leader who made a deep impact in Colorado education. The DPS Community released a statement, saying they were “heartbroken at the loss", "Dr. Bailey touched the lives and inspired the work of so many in our community, and her contributions will be felt for generations to come," the statement read.
DENVER, CO

