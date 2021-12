Premier League leaders Chelsea head east today visiting high-flying West Ham United in a tricky-looking fixture. The Blues are without several first-team options due to injury and hold just a one-point lead at the top of the table, making every game a must-win encounter for them if they want to end a five-year wait for the title. The Hammers are fourth, but a recent drop-off has seen them take just one point from the last three matches since the international break.Manager David Moyes thinks it’ll click soon isn’t overly concerned at recent defeats as he wants the team to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO