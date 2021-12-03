Rapper Roddy Ricch Drops Millions on Beverly Hills Compound

Click here to read the full article.

Roddy Ricch has been creating music for years, but it wasn’t until last January that his career really hit top-shelf status with “The Box,” a rap song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks and became one of the biggest U.S. hits of 2020. Despite the global shutdowns, the pandemic era was good to Ricch: he earned $20 million in a single year — more money “than I’ve ever made in my life, and while at home” he notes — and he won his first Grammy.

The Compton native, 23, has wisely invested some of those millions back into real estate, plunking down $5.6 million on a notably secluded Los Angeles property. Tucked deep into the mountains above Beverly Hills and secreted at the very end of a long, gated driveway shared with three other estates, the nearly one-acre compound has parking for up to 10 cars, a large swimming pool and terraced gardens with a sports court and grassy lawns.

Best of all, there’s also a fully detached guesthouse that could easily be converted into a “gym … or music studio,” per a listing for the property. As for the main house, it was built circa 1960 but has been renovated and expanded in recent years. Today, the nearly 3,500-square-foot structure sports a contemporary look, with trendy shades of white and gray throughout. There are two master bedrooms in the house — again, per the listing — one upstairs and one down, and both with spa-like bathrooms and bespoke closets.

Nearly all of the home’s public rooms have accordion-style glass doors that open to the property’s vast patios, ideal for entertaining purposes. An all-new kitchen has stone coutertops, custom cabinetry and designer stainless appliances; there’s also a media room with blackout shades and hardwood floors throughout the entire structure. Mature trees and towering hedges surround the entire estate, which happens to directly border the main residence of the late Eddie Van Halen.

Born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., Ricch spent the early part of his career being mentored by the late Nipsey Hussle. The reformed ex-gang member credits Hussle with inspiring him to invest in his hometown — he’s already begun purchasing Compton commercial real estate. His debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” spent four weeks atop the Billboard charts.

Stephen Sweeney of SGS Estates at Oak Brook Realty held the listing.