ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirt

Rapper Roddy Ricch Drops Millions on Beverly Hills Compound

By James McClain
Dirt
Dirt
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Roddy Ricch has been creating music for years, but it wasn’t until last January that his career really hit top-shelf status with “The Box,” a rap song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks and became one of the biggest U.S. hits of 2020. Despite the global shutdowns, the pandemic era was good to Ricch: he earned $20 million in a single year — more money “than I’ve ever made in my life, and while at home” he notes — and he won his first Grammy.

The Compton native, 23, has wisely invested some of those millions back into real estate, plunking down $5.6 million on a notably secluded Los Angeles property. Tucked deep into the mountains above Beverly Hills and secreted at the very end of a long, gated driveway shared with three other estates, the nearly one-acre compound has parking for up to 10 cars, a large swimming pool and terraced gardens with a sports court and grassy lawns.

Best of all, there’s also a fully detached guesthouse that could easily be converted into a “gym … or music studio,” per a listing for the property. As for the main house, it was built circa 1960 but has been renovated and expanded in recent years. Today, the nearly 3,500-square-foot structure sports a contemporary look, with trendy shades of white and gray throughout. There are two master bedrooms in the house — again, per the listing — one upstairs and one down, and both with spa-like bathrooms and bespoke closets.

Nearly all of the home’s public rooms have accordion-style glass doors that open to the property’s vast patios, ideal for entertaining purposes. An all-new kitchen has stone coutertops, custom cabinetry and designer stainless appliances; there’s also a media room with blackout shades and hardwood floors throughout the entire structure. Mature trees and towering hedges surround the entire estate, which happens to directly border the main residence of the late Eddie Van Halen.

Born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., Ricch spent the early part of his career being mentored by the late Nipsey Hussle. The reformed ex-gang member credits Hussle with inspiring him to invest in his hometown — he’s already begun purchasing Compton commercial real estate. His debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” spent four weeks atop the Billboard charts.

Stephen Sweeney of SGS Estates at Oak Brook Realty held the listing.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

MasterClass Founder Buys 1930s Storybook Gem in Beverly Hills

Click here to read the full article. Because it lies sandwiched between $25 million estates in one of Beverly Hills’ poshest neighborhood pockets, encountering this gingerbread house makes for a pleasant surprise. The 1930s storybook traditional, far smaller and less ostentatious than other nearby homes, looks like it belongs in a Thomas Kincade painting, or maybe in the pages of “Grimms’ Fairy Tales.” Certainly not in the gilt-trimmed land of Ferraris and botox parties, but that’s where it remains. Last sold in 2009 for $3.1 million, the house was long owned by Hilary Tisch, the late daughter of billionaire New York...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Wrestling Superstar CM Punk Pins Revamped Spanish Revival in Los Feliz

Click here to read the full article. Seven years ago, devoted fans of pro wrestler CM Punk, born Phil Brooks, were devastated at his abrupt retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) organization due to health concerns and backstage politics. But the former champ has now made a wrestling return with rival AEW; at his August debut in Chicago, he thrilled spectators by entering the sold-out arena to his signature theme song “Cult of Personality.” Now Punk has a new home outside the ring, too, doling out exactly $4 million — a whopping $750,000 over the asking price — for West Coast digs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse Buys Midcentury Post and Beam Masterpiece

Click here to read the full article. The success of the CW’s “Riverdale” has made budding real estate barons out of the show’s entire cast. Over the past year or two, nearly all of its youthful stars have picked up stunning new homes in the greater L.A. area. Camila Mendes scored a Silver Lake bungalow, Madelaine Petsch went for a chic Outpost Estates outpost, Charles Melton got a quirk-filled Silver Lake compound, Lili Reinhart scooped up a Spanish-style Encino home and KJ Apa bought renovated Nichols Canyon digs. Now joining them on their real-life real estate quest is Cole Sprouse, better...
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

Beauty Exec Seeks $10 Million for Christina Aguilera’s Former Sunset Strip Architectural

Click here to read the full article. More than a decade after he paid singer Christina Aguilera $4.7 million for her sexy Hollywood Hills bachelorette pad, Beautyblender president and ex-Shiseido exec Carsten Fischer is ready to let it go, this time for a substantially increased $10 million. And though there probably isn’t a “Genie in a Bottle” anywhere to be found in the Steve Hermann-designed digs, there are certainly amenities aplenty — floor-to-ceiling walls of glass framing ocean and city views, a 12-person spa flanked by a fireplace and plush screening room serviced by a full wet bar. Once owned by Liza...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Commercial Real Estate#Celebrities
Dirt

Greek Shipping Heir Asks $14.5 Million for Diddy’s Former BevHills Bachelor Pad

Click here to read the full article. Before he forked over a mind-melding $39 million for a 17,000-square-foot mansion in L.A.’s hoity-toity Holmby Hills, always-name-changing hip-hop mogul and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s legally changed his middle name from John to Love, rented a curvaceous, city-view contemporary home perched high on a steep slope above Beverly Hills, Calif., that’s just hit the market at $14.5 million. Though he’s not occupied the property for many years, at least on a full-time basis, the pristinely maintained glass-walled three-story extravaganza is owned by Greek shipping heir turned film producer Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, who acquired the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Jessica Lange Channels Joan Crawford at L.A.’s Stunning Philosophical Research Society on ‘Feud’

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles has no shortage of stunning libraries. From Glendale’s strikingly Moorish Brand Library to the handsome wood-paneled Ella Strong Denison Library at Scripps College in Claremont to USC’s cathedral-like Hoose Library of Philosophy, the list seems to go on and on! But there is one gorgeous athenaeum that has somehow managed to fly largely under the radar. A true hidden gem, mention the Philosophical Research Society to most Angelinos and they likely won’t have any idea what you’re talking about. However, location managers have certainly managed to take note of the place over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Historic (and Infamous) Hamptons Mansion Being Sold for Very First Time

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1906, a group of wealthy Cincinnati businessmen went hunting in the Amagansett area of New York’s then somewhat remote Hamptons. Richmond Levering, William Cooper Procter (a grandson of a Procter & Gamble founder, William Procter), Joseph Rawson Jr. and William Stanhope Rowe all liked the area so much — 90 feet above sea level, with a bay to the north, the ocean to the south, and plenty of hunting and fishing — they decided to form their own residential enclave. The four men incorporated the Gardiners Bay Company and bought about 100...
Dirt

‘Suite Life’ Star Dylan Sprouse Scores Maximalist Hollywood Hills Estate

Click here to read the full article. If Dylan Sprouse was looking for a sweet fixer-upper, the “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star surely found it with this, ahem, adventurously modified 1920s Spanish-style home in Los Angeles. For “just” $1.8 million — these days, that’s close to a bargain-bin price in this neighborhood — he now holds the keys to a charming home on nearly a quarter-acre of land. Set in the leafy Hollywood Dell section of the Hollywood Hills, the property boasts easy access to many of the city’s hottest hotspots. The house has lots going for it: fully gated,...
Dirt

‘Maid’ Star Andie MacDowell Embraces 1920s Storybook Tudor in Silver Lake

Click here to read the full article. At 63 years old, with her badass salt-and-pepper mane of hair and DGAF-about-wrinkles attitude, Andie MacDowell has become synonymous with aging not only gracefully but also gorgeously — and she claims to have “never felt more beautiful.” It seems that same philosophy extends to architecture as well, with the longtime L’Oréal ambassador and veteran actress — now starring in the Netflix series “Maid” alongside her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley — embracing a classic 1920s storybook Tudor in the Eastside Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. In keeping with its lovely historic roots, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Flea Riffs Into Former Paramount Chief’s $14 Million 90210 Compound

Click here to read the full article. Michael “Flea” Balzary already owns two enviable homes in the Los Angeles area, a $7.5 million cottage in the Malibu Colony gated community and a funky $4.3 million compound in the La Crescenta foothills. The Red Hot Chili Pepper has always done well in real estate — last year, he sold a spicy oceanfront Malibu estate for $20 million to hedge fund manager Ross Laser, more than double what Balzary originally paid for the place — so he’s bolstering his real estate portfolio yet again, this time doling out an impressive $14 million for a...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Dirt

Sandra Bullock Lists Stylishly Renovated Sierra Towers Condo

Click here to read the full article. With its distinctively midcentury architecture, its sweeping views of Los Angeles and its high-powered list of current and former residents, L.A.’s Sierra Towers skyscraper has more than earned its reputation as the city’s “strangest, sexiest” condo building. While units in the 31-story complex don’t often come up for grabs, now available is one celeb-pedigreed condo that has been exquisitely renovated by America’s sweetheart movie star. Once owned by “Friends” star Matthew Perry and now owned by Sandra Bullock, the 22nd-floor aerie befits an Oscar winner with its epic views, which take in the Pacific...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

‘Candyman’ Producer Jordan Peele Buys Second Los Feliz Home

Click here to read the full article. Prolific film producer/writer Jordan Peele already owns a midcentury ranch-style home in a very good pocket of Los Feliz, but the New York-born comic-turned-horror maestro (“Get Out,” “Us,” “Candyman”) apparently likes the area so much that he’s picked up another property. Records show Peele and his equally funny actress wife Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) have shelled out just over $2.7 million for a slightly smaller three-bedroom, 2.5-bath nearby home, significantly over the $2 million asking price. Nestled on a compact 0.16-acre hillside parcel — just blocks from Griffith Park, the Greek Theatre and Los...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Discovery Channel Producer Seeks $8.5 Million for Magical Sherman Oaks Retreat

Click here to read the full article. Over two decades ago, Thom Beers bought a 1950s teardown in Sherman Oaks. The prolific TV producer subsequently razed the structure and enlisted some of the country’s top craftsmen to embark on an extensive three-year rebuild. Completed in 2015, the result is a Zen-like paradise inspired by the many Discovery Channel TV shows he’s created through the years. Think massive cypress wood beams salvaged from a Louisiana swamp by Shelby Stanga of “Swamp Man” fame, laser-cut metalwork by “Monster Garage” artist Dan Statler, plus a kitchen with a galley-like ambience courtesy of the...
TV SERIES
Dirt

Canadian Heiress Seeks $43 Million for Gordon Kaufmann-Designed Bel Air Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Just seven months after purchasing the “Beverly Hills Cop” Santa Monica compound for a record-breaking $48.7 million, media heiress and former actress Taylor Thomson — a member of one of Canada’s wealthiest families — has decided to slightly downsize her $100+ million luxury real estate portfolio. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, her longtime home in Bel Air has popped up for sale, asking $43 million — a whopping $35.6 million more than she paid for the place some two decades ago. Constructed way back in 1926 and designed by noted architect Gordon...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Dirt

Jeremy Strong’s Season Three ‘Succession’ Homebase Is Currently Up for Grabs for $23 Million

Click here to read the full article. Tongues were set wagging this week when it was reported that the Hamptons mansion belonging to Josh Aaronson (Adrien Brody) on “Succession” had sold for a whopping $45 million! Bummed you missed out on the ultra-exclusive listing? Don’t be! Fans still hoping to snag a piece of the “Succession” pie are in luck as another locale from the hit HBO drama is currently up for grabs. The series, which chronicles the daily lives of the highly dysfunctional and ruthless Roy family, is notorious for showcasing some of New York’s finest real estate. And this...
TV SERIES
Dirt

Late S.C. Johnson Heiress Karen Keland’s Serene Malibu Retreat Gets $14 Million Price

Click here to read the full article. The Malibu, Calif., home of late American heiress Karen Keland, recently deceased fifth generation member of the family behind the household products colossus S.C. Johnson & Son., has come for sale just a few months after her death at $13.95 million. S.C. Johnson may not itself be a household name but the global success of the Racine, Wisconsin-based multinational conglomerate comes from the manufacturing of oodles of common name-brand household staples such as Windex, Saran Wrap, Raid, and Pledge. Founded more than 130 years ago, the family-run company hoovers up about $7.5 billion in...
Dirt

Check Into Al Pacino’s ‘House of Gucci’ Villa For a Night

Click here to read the full article. Some narratives just seem tailor-made for the screen! Such is the case with “House of Gucci,” the new Ridley Scott-directed drama that hit theaters last week. As suggested by the title of Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” upon which the film is based, the true-crime tale has all the necessary elements of a gripping drama! Detailing the 1995 killing of luxury fashion brand heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at the hands of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli (Lady Gaga), the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dirt

Serial Entrepreneur and Seed Investor Ed Lando Seeks $4 Million for Miami Beach Starter House

Click here to read the full article. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez would very much like Miami to be the next hub of high-tech innovation. He’s so serious about attracting startup companies and the deep-pocketed investors who dump money into them that he’s taken out cheeky billboards in San Francisco that encourage anyone thinking of moving to Miami to DM his Twitter account. No idea if any billionaire investors have actually DM’d the mayor but his campaign to make Magic City the next Silicon Valley is proving quite effective. Whether fed up with the divisive politics, frustrated by high taxes or just looking...
Dirt

Tyra Banks Seeks $7.85 Million to Close Out Pacific Palisades Portfolio

Click here to read the full article. Over the last five or six years, always hustling OG supermodel turned reality TV titan, beauty industry mogul, and frozen custard shop owner Tyra Banks, who re-branded herself as BanX in 2019, when she came out of model retirement to appear in a teeny-weeny banana-yellow bikini on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, has owned an impressive handful of multimillion-dollar homes in L.A.’s low-key but high-priced seaside community of Pacific Palisades. Over the last few years, the multi-hyphenate celeb, since 2020 the not-always-appreciated host and executive producer of “Dancing with the Stars” — some...
Dirt

Pharrell Re-Lists Sky-High Contemporary at Reduced Price

Click here to read the full article. With a net worth estimated at around $200 million, he may be great at making money hand over fist as a musician and entrepreneur but, having lost millions on the sale of a couple of previous homes, mononymous “Blurred Lines” singer Pharrell does not seem to have the Midas touch when it comes to his real estate portfolio. Back in 2015, he shelled out $7.14 million for a sky-high ultra-contemporary home above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon that he’s just put back on the market at a smidgen under $10 million after he first gave it...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy