The Boston Bruins should light the limp plenty of times Wednesday night in Buffalo. After getting goose-egged at home by Calgary on Sunday, the B’s should be more-than-ready to hit the ice against a Sabres club that has allowed 17 goals over its last three games. The Flames have proven to be one of the best defenses in the National Hockey League while the Sabres are truly polar opposites.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO