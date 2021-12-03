ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officer fired after refusing to help shooting victim who later died, CO authorities say

By Julia Marnin
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer was fired after refusing to help a bleeding shooting victim who told him “I’m dying” sixtimes and ultimately did, authorities in Colorado say. The male victim begged for help from the Denver officer who was there for more than 10 minutes as he severely bled from his wounds...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 8

Kathy Martin
3d ago

these two officers sound very cold and callous but my concern is will they just go to another city somewhere and still be a police officer? scary thought and most likely true

Reply(1)
7
rob mrob m
3d ago

If you have the ability to watch this happen and do nothing, youve lost what makes you human.

Reply
10
Related
Chrissie Marie

Man Who Allegedly Shot His Pregnant Girlfriend Dead, Claims The Police Tried To Have Him Poisoned

Tanajwa McMurray's boyfriend, Willie Earl Moore shot her in her home last month.GoFundMe. The North Carolina man who murdered his pregnant girlfriend told police she was trying to poison him, with the police force's help, and that's why he shot her. Willie Earl Moore, 27, shot Tanajwa McMurray, 31, 5-months pregnant at the time of her death on October 11.
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mcclatchy News#The Denver Post
Davenport Journal

Police officer struck and killed a man with his car, took the victim’s body to his mother’s house where they discussed what to do with the body

According to the court documents, the 25-year-old police officer is now charged with striking a pedestrian, leaving the scene with the victim’s body and then bringing back the body to the scene of the initial crash. Authorities said the cop was arrested on Wednesday and charged with reckless vehicular homicide, desecrating human remains and other charges after he hit and killed 29-year-old nurse earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Off-duty police officer accused of hitting and killing nurse and taking body home to discuss with mom before calling 911

An off-duty police officer allegedly hit and killed a man with his car, but rather than reporting the tragedy to 911 or his law enforcement colleagues, he instead drove home with the body and talked the situation over with his parents, according to authorities. Louis Santiago, a police officer in Newark, New Jersey, is facing several charges that include reckless vehicular homicide and desecrating human remains after he allegedly committed a hit-and-run on 1 November, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office. Both Mr Santiago's mother and another passenger in the car on the night of the accident are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 17

Police at NC coast investigate homicide after shooting victim dies

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting on the day after Thanksgiving. Police said they initially responded to the 1000 block of Pavie Avenue in New Bern to a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened at 2:39 p.m. The […]
NEW BERN, NC
CBS News

Man accused in Ahmaud Arbery's killing changed his story, also checked body for gun after shooting, officers testify

Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy