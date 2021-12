Bears impressed by Jenkins in practice, no plan to start yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to 4-7 with a Thanksgiving win against the Lions. While the production crew at Sunday Night Football may have gotten fans’ hopes up by saying they’re “in the hunt” for the playoffs, the fact of the matter is they’re sitting at 14th place in the conference, ahead of only the Seahawks and Lions. The playoffs are a distant dream this season, but with a solid core of young players the future is still bright. Developing those players is still paramount.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO