ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls’ Javonte Green In Health And Safety Protocols

By Rory Maher
hoopsrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECEMBER 4: Green has tested positive for COVID-19, tweets Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Coach Billy Donovan said Green has returned to Chicago. DECEMBER 3: Bulls wing Javonte Green has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to K.C. Johnson of...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
WITN

Bulls drop Hornets as Lonzo, LaMelo square off

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
K.c. Johnson
Person
Coby White
wfxrtv.com

Now a Chicago Bull, Javonte Green returns to his roots as a Radford Highlander

RADFORD (WFXR) — Nine years and ten days ago, Radford lost to Eastern Kentucky in the only meeting between the two teams on the hardwood. So it was only fitting that in the second-ever match-up between the two schools, a Highlanders legend who dropped 28 points in that first encounter came back for a special moment of his own.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Heat, Bulls Will Each Lose Second-Round Pick Due To Free Agency Violations

The Heat and Bulls will each forfeit their next available second-round pick as a result of the NBA’s investigation into the free agent acquisitions of Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball, the league announced today in a press release. According to the NBA’s announcement, both clubs violated league rules governing the...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Javonte Green officially tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Billy Donovan told media Saturday night. Green was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Friday, but there was no word as to the exact situation. Well, now we know. Green should miss at least a week as a result.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Notes: Vucevic, DeRozan, Caruso, Eversley

Nikola Vucevic‘s 30-point outburst against the Hornets this week may be an indication that he’s settling into his new role with the Bulls, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. After years of being the first option in Orlando, Vucevic had to adjust to playing with a prolific scorer in Zach LaVine after he was traded at the March deadline. The adjustments continued after Chicago added DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in free agency.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Health And Safety#Espn#Nbc Sports Chicago
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu is Making His Presence Felt Among the Rookie Class

The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Russell Westbrook In New York

There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
NBA
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
AllLakers

Lakers: Former NBA Guard Says Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Were Too Much To Stop

The 2002 NBA Finals were the third consecutive and final NBA championship featuring the 'greatest 1-2 punch' ever in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. After three straight NBA Finals appearances, this iteration of the Lakers had probably the most 'equal' output from Bryant and O'Neal. O'Neal averaged 27 PPG that year to Bryant's 25, and Bryant's big game acumen at that point was fully cemented.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy