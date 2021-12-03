Dancing Santas spread holiday cheer at Clayton toy drive

CLAYTON, Mo. – The the City of Clayton along with the Marines held a toy drive at City Coffeehouse and Creperie. The entertainment was a group of dancing Santas spreading holiday cheer.

The group, DJ Reggie and the Hip Hop Mamas, put on some fabulous holiday routines Friday morning and brought out a lot of smiles. Events like this are a lot of fun, but they’re also great for your mental health going into the winter months and stressful holiday season, especially during what’s been another tough year.

“ It is such a warm feeling to be able to go out and just make people smile. And I’m talking from babies to seasoned adults. It is one of the best things you can do I think as a person is to bring some holiday joy and cheer,” said Reggie Van Derson with Pure Entertainment Company.

DJ Reggie said this morning’s Toys for Tots drive was fantastic and they had a great response from the community.

Joyful events like this are important as this time of year can be tough. Cassandra Marsh, a therapist with SSM Health Behavioral Health, said seasonal depression is very real and very common for a number of reasons, cold weather, more time indoors, and now, isolation due to the pandemic. It can get worse as the holidays approach.

“And then with the holidays coming up, people have a hard time sometimes financially. Or just the idea of either not having family and friends around can sometimes be difficult,” said Marsh.

Another reason is less sunshine due to shorter days and gloomy weather.

“Just sun, in general, will help. Vitamin D will help brighten people up but when there’s less of that then it’s more common to have some depression,” Marsh said.

And it’s more important than ever to find moments of happiness and cheer where you can this season.

“For any amount of time. We tell people all the time. Even if you need to find 5 minutes to just be grateful to think about the positive things in your life. That will help lift your spirits,” she said.

And these dancing Santa’s hope to spread some of those uplifting moments.

“What we do is we just go out and do this because we enjoy dancing and we enjoy spreading the holiday cheer. So I wanted to say thank you to all of the fans and everyone that smiles and waves as they pass us because we love it,” said DJ Reggie.

If you missed Friday’s event, on December 7th they’ll be doing their Crosswalk Santa’s event at the intersection of Lindbergh and Clayton. Find out more information on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hiphopsantas.

