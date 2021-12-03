ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Model trains at Union Pacific Museum in Council Bluffs

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GY3vG_0dDgh2CX00

Union Pacific is rolling out the holiday model train collection.

Starting today, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs is making an interactive display available to visitors.

Visitors get the chance to operate the trains. These models are part of what's known as the N-scale, smaller than the "H-O" models.

"As you can see, you can make the trains a lot longer when they're smaller scale like this,” said Harvey Swanger of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

“You don't need as much area to put it in. It fits into a lot of areas. Some folks can take and put them into a small end table, and actually enclose an end table and put glass on it and they'll run a train in the bottom of it. So, it's a great little conversation piece if you can do something like that," Swanger said.

Admission is free but guests need to reserve time slots for entry to the museum, and face masks are required for visitors over age 2.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will feature these model trains each Friday and Saturday now through Dec. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Union Pacific Railroad Museum's holiday tradition is back!

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, is hosting their annual tradition that dates back to the 1940s, according to a press release from the museum. They will have an N-Trak model train club and holiday model train display, said the press...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
NewsWest 9

Museum of the Southwest holding Trains and Trucks event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding a Trains and Trucks event on December 11. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can visit the mansion, decorated for Christmas, and see a truck and car show. There will also be a model train depot for visitors to enjoy viewing.
MIDLAND, TX
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum ready for the holidays

Santa doesn’t always ride a sleigh. Sometimes he takes a train. No worries, there’s room for everyone aboard the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum this holiday season. All aboard. The Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum is ready to take you on a magical ride through a Christmas wonderland. “There’s a...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Weather#Union Pacific Museum#Council Bluffs
theshoppersweekly.com

Christmas Model Train and Nativity Exhibit

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Christmas Model Train and Nativity Set Exhibit in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village during the month of December. The time and dates of the events are as follows: Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m; Sunday, December 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, December 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
iheartoswego.com

Christmas at Sea Open House & Model Train Village

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to host our annual Christmas at Sea Open House on Sunday, December 12th from 1-4:00 pm. Come and celebrate the holiday season in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District, located on the West First Street Pier. In addition to enjoying homemade cookies...
OSWEGO, NY
rvahub.com

Model Railroad Show Pulling Into Science Museum

The Science Museum of Virginia’s annual tradition returns the weekend after Thanksgiving. Model train club displays will fill the Dewey Gottwald Center for the 44th Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy. The three-day event features eight different train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs Council On Aging

Hello! More exercise news from the OBCOA and FOBCOA. Fall exercise sessions with Floyd Lifton are ongoing every Friday at 9 am via Zoom. The only equipment needed is your desktop computer, tablet, or smartphone (video and audio), or even a landline (audio only), plus a chair (preferably without arms; a folding chair is ideal).
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Sayre Model Train Day honors railroad past

SAYRE BOROUGH — The public was engaged with an event that featured model trains and a celebration of the Valley’s historical roots. The Sayre Historical Society held its Model Train Day Saturday with attendees moving throughout the museum in wonder of the replica trains and exhibits showing the history of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
SAYRE, PA
kuic.com

The Santa Train At Western Railway Museum!

Enjoy a ride on a historic electric railroad and pay a visit to Santa. Cookies and Hot Cocoa included! The first train to Santa is at noon each day. Fun Activities for all kids and Activity table’s. Take a ride to visit Santa. Bring your Camera. Train times vary each...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
southsoundmag.com

Holiday Tradition Returns with Annual Model Train Festival

Starting Dec. 17, hop aboard the Washington State History Museum’s 25th Annual Model Train Festival, which runs through Jan. 2. Don’t miss your stop at this local favorite holiday tradition of delightfully decked out railway scenes and train layouts. Guests will get to see such displays as the Kitsap Live...
WASHINGTON STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC Pacific Asia Museum celebrates 50th anniversary

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the USC Pacific Asia Museum is unveiling a new collection that features the work of contemporary Asian artists whose pieces reflect on the history of the museum. The USC Pacific Asia Museum (PAM) in Pasadena was founded in 1971 by the Pacificulture Foundation and...
PASADENA, CA
Daily Telegram

Superior pushes for Union Pacific to repair rough railroad crossing

City officials are taking action to compel repairs at rough at-grade railroad crossings in Superior. The city’s public works committee adopted two resolutions Thursday, Dec. 2, to notify the Union Pacific Railroad Company of needed repairs at crossings on Catlin Avenue north of Winter Street and Winter Street east of Catlin Avenue.
SUPERIOR, WI
Only In Washington

You Can Rent This Entire Island In Washington For Just $343 Per Night

Getting away from it all feels good. Going completely off the grid feels even better. When you want to fully relax and unwind with your family or a few friends, note that it’s entirely possible to rent your own private island right here in Washington.That island rental comes with a large three-bedroom house with all the comforts of home, plus a small cabin for guests who stay four nights or longer. It doesn’t get better (or more peaceful) than this.
TRAVEL
nonpareilonline.com

Council Bluffs homes for big families

Council Bluffs homes with at least five bedrooms. Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - Soak up this ULTIMATE LAKE HOME located on the Manawa canal less than 15 minutes to downtown Omaha. It's an entertainer's/motor-toy enthusiast's/fisherman's/boat-lover's/water-dog's DREAM! This mesmerizing 5/6/6 walkout 2 Story comes complete with a boathouse, outdoor kitchen, yes ~SIX~ car garage, 2 master suites, multiple wet bars, game room, panoramic views, and over 8,000 square feet! The gourmet kitchen boasts multiple prep zones, high end appliances, and massive island bar! Luxurious primary bedroom offers a balcony, sitting area, 2 huge walk-in closets, walk-in shower with multiple body jets, whirlpool tub, and kitchenette. Additional features: motorized blinds, cedar closet, reverse osmosis, generator, workshop/add'l garage, main floor AND upstairs laundry, FAB loft hangout space with wetbar, full basement kitchen, and extraordinary landscaping. Who doesn't want a classic circle dri.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy