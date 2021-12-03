Model trains at Union Pacific Museum in Council Bluffs

Union Pacific is rolling out the holiday model train collection.

Starting today, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs is making an interactive display available to visitors.

Visitors get the chance to operate the trains. These models are part of what's known as the N-scale, smaller than the "H-O" models.

"As you can see, you can make the trains a lot longer when they're smaller scale like this,” said Harvey Swanger of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

“You don't need as much area to put it in. It fits into a lot of areas. Some folks can take and put them into a small end table, and actually enclose an end table and put glass on it and they'll run a train in the bottom of it. So, it's a great little conversation piece if you can do something like that," Swanger said.

Admission is free but guests need to reserve time slots for entry to the museum, and face masks are required for visitors over age 2.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will feature these model trains each Friday and Saturday now through Dec. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.

