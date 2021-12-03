ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The officers and members of the department’s community policing unit took 20 children to Renys on Congress Street this evening, as part of the department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

The kids were chosen from a written essay on who they would like to shop for.

