Are you ready for a holiday adventure that pairs family time with some twinkle and glow? Make the most magical time of the year even more special with a visit to one of NJ's spectacular holiday light displays. At some sights, you'll stay toasty in your car as you drive-thru stunning displays and journey through a sparkling course, at others, you can stretch your legs as you wander past holiday lights and experience the magic up closel. Whichever you choose, pile the kids in the car with some snacks, crank up the holiday tunes, and journey out to see one of these impressive holiday light displays.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO