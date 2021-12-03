ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury and Green Run set to clash in Class 5 state semifinals

By Brian Parsons
 3 days ago

(WAVY) – Five area teams will play in state semifinal football games on Saturday. In Class 6, Oscar Smith (11-1) will host Battlefield (13-0) at 2:00.

Oscar Smith won its third state championship in the 2020 Spring football season. The Tigers have played in 8 state championship games since 2008.

In Class 5, it’s an all-757 showdown between Maury (7-1) and Green Run (13-0). The Commodores won the state championship in 2019 but lost in the state semifinals in 2020.

Green Run has never won a state title and the Stallions are having their best season in school history.

Kickoff for that game is 2:00 at Green Run in a game that is expected to draw a huge crowd in Virginia Beach.

The winning teams in Class 6 and 5 will play for the state championship next week at Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium.

In the Class 4 state semifinal, King’s Fork (11-1) travels to Varina (11-1). Not only has King’s Fork never won a state title, no football team from Suffolk has ever won a state championship on the gridiron.

In Class 3, the Phoebus Phantoms (12-1) will play Brentsville District (11-2 )at 2:00 at Darling Stadium.

The last time Phoebus won a state semifinal was in 2018 when the Phantoms lost to Heritage (Lynchcburg) in the state finals.

