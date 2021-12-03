ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go-kart driver cited after apparent YouTube stunt on California highway

By KTLA Digital Staff, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – A go-kart driver and other cars were pulled over in Sherman Oaks following a stunt on the 101 Freeway that a group of self-described “YouTubers” were filming early Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Geraty was patrolling the freeway around 2 a.m. when traffic abruptly slowed down. He then saw the small vehicle driving in the slow lane, surrounded by two cars — one in front and one behind, according to the CHP’s West Valley Division .

They all exited the 101 at Woodman Avenue, leading the sergeant to conclude the cars were escorting the go-kart.

Geraty pulled the three vehicles over and spoke with the group, who admitted it was a stunt for the online video platform, authorities said.

The go-kart driver was cited for unlawful operation/impeding driver, while an individual driving one of the cars was issued a citation for being a minor and driving outside of his driver’s license provisions, according to CHP.

“Where do we begin with how incredibly dangerous, stupid and illegal this was,” CHP officials said in the Facebook post. “Absolutely zero social media content is worth putting your life or others in danger.”

