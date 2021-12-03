Our Opinion: Start a positive movement

The nursing profession is one of the most trusted professions in America. The role of a nurse is more than just someone who takes care of the sick and administers medication. When taking a closer look at the daily task of the nurse, your first thought probably isn’t someone sitting down for 45 minutes next to a patient while looking at graduation pictures of their grandkids, or listening while a patient talks about the struggles faced at home that has never been mentioned to anyone else before that point. Or sitting down, listening and providing emotional support and condolences to family members as they reflect and express moments of joy and sadness while sharing stories about a recently deceased loved one. Through these tasks, we become more than just health care workers but trusted individuals in the community who you can talk to and someone you can trust with your life both figuratively and literally.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO