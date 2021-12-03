ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers Game Tonight: Clippers vs Lakers Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions & TV Channel Dec. 3

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Clippers are set to play the Los Angeles Lakers today to renew the crosstown rivalry. Unfortunately, this potential matchup hasn’t quite lived up to what it was supposed to be, and was flexed out of its primetime spot on ESPN. The Suns-Warriors game takes its place. Both...

fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Russell Westbrook In New York

There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
AllLakers

Lakers: Former NBA Guard Says Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Were Too Much To Stop

The 2002 NBA Finals were the third consecutive and final NBA championship featuring the 'greatest 1-2 punch' ever in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. After three straight NBA Finals appearances, this iteration of the Lakers had probably the most 'equal' output from Bryant and O'Neal. O'Neal averaged 27 PPG that year to Bryant's 25, and Bryant's big game acumen at that point was fully cemented.
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
elitesportsny.com

Knicks vs. Lakers – Tuesday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

The Knicks (9-8) are hosting the Lakers (9-9), who are going to be without LeBron James. The New York Knicks won’t have to face LeBron James on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will be without King James after his dust-up with Isaiah Stewart resulted in a one-game suspension. This...
lakers365.com

What channel is Lakers vs. Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2021 NBA Tuesday game

Obviously, chemistry has been a huge part of the team's roller coaster, but injuries have played their role as well, especially the abdominal strain to James which has forced him to miss 10 of the 18 games so far. James will not suit up for this contest at Madison Square Garden after receiving a one-game suspension for his altercation with Pistons' big man Isaiah Stewart in Detroit.
Lakers Daily

Report: LeBron James cleared to play Friday in Lakers game vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. James reportedly will be eligible to play in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests. This is a huge boost for the Lakers, as James was slated to miss...
CBS Sports

Watch Kings vs. Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Current Records: Los Angeles 11-11; Sacramento 8-13 After a two-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. Los Angeles and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. If the game is anything like Sacramento's 141-137 win from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
lineups.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers 12/3/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/3/21) On Friday, December 3rd, a battle for the city of Los Angeles will take place between the Clippers and Lakers. These two teams have had a fall from grace, each for their own reasons. The Lakers have not found any chemistry whatsoever. It looks like bringing in Russell Westbrook instead of signing some more shooters and retaining Alex Caruso was not the right decision. They have been wildly inconsistent with sporadic outcomes, such as when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. On the other hand, the Clippers started the season without Kawhi Leonard, and despite some positive moments, have struggled to find enough scoring. Paul George has played some of his best basketball ever but sometimes does not have enough help. Reggie Jackson has stepped up a lot, but shooting efficiency is still an issue at times. This game could go in many directions, and I will discuss them below.
Lakers Daily

Lakers release injury report for Friday’s contest vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to finally get their season on the right track. Health has been a huge concern for the squad throughout the early stages of their 2021-22 campaign, but it sounds like two of the team’s most important players will likely be able to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
NJ.com

Clippers vs Lakers Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our NBA betting expert is here to offer up his best Clippers vs Lakers predictions and picks ahead of Friday's game scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. LeBron James is out of COVID-19 protocol and will be back on the court for the Lakers. The team has been a disappointment most of the season but enters with wins in four of its last six contests.
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Clippers odds, spread, line: 2021 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions, bets from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers (11-11) and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-11) are set to square off in a cross-L.A. matchup on Friday, December 3 at Staples Center. The Lakers have won two straight games, and will benefit from having LeBron James back in their lineup after the superstar small forward cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols. Anthony Davis (thumb) and Avery Bradley (thumb) are both probable for the Lakers. Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocols) is out for the Clippers, who enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak.
FanSided

LeBron James offers 2 things he needs to play in NBA with son Bronny

LeBron James and NBA fans have talked about the possibility of playing with son Bronny James but the Lakers star needs two things for that. With LeBron James still performing for the Los Angeles Lakers like one of the premier players in the NBA along with the fact that his oldest son, Bronny James, is a rising high school basketball star set to head to college in just a couple of years, the notion of the father-son duo playing in the league together has been brought up plenty of times.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
