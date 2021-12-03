Roswell man accused of beating his mother to death on Thanksgiving Day

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chaves County man is facing charges after investigators say he killed his mother last week. Deputies were sent to a home in northeast Roswell on early Friday morning and found Alejandra Medina dead in the front yard.

They say there appeared to have been a struggle. Neighbors say 39-year-old Elijah Medina was at home that day and had a strong smell of alcohol. His sister told investigators his mother had a restraining order against him in Colorado where he had been charged with hitting her.

An autopsy shows that Medina died from blunt force trauma. Elijah has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

