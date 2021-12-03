ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Roswell man accused of beating his mother to death on Thanksgiving Day

By KRQE Staff
 3 days ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chaves County man is facing charges after investigators say he killed his mother last week. Deputies were sent to a home in northeast Roswell on early Friday morning and found Alejandra Medina dead in the front yard.

They say there appeared to have been a struggle. Neighbors say 39-year-old Elijah Medina was at home that day and had a strong smell of alcohol. His sister told investigators his mother had a restraining order against him in Colorado where he had been charged with hitting her.

An autopsy shows that Medina died from blunt force trauma. Elijah has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Cheryl lynn
2d ago

he killed his own mother..medina..I come from medina-Martinez family Colorado new mexico east mountains..you are an embarrassment to our name..may you rot in prison

Erika Villescas
1d ago

how can you put your hands on your own mother that brought you to this world and gave you life you should never put hands on your mother or a women hope you rot in prison and suffer for putting your hands on her chame on you

Samantha
1d ago

The reason people shouldn't date. If he would do his mother that way, imagine what he would do to you.

