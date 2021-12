By some metrics, the average Thanksgiving dinner party — including seasonal accoutrements and boozy beverages — ran about $300. Projections for holiday spending on gifts and decorations exist upwards of $1000. Listen, the holidays may be about family and signature cocktails and being grateful for what you’ve got, but the numbers don’t lie. And the numbers say November and December are asking you to pay what you owe. And yet! You need some time to entertain yourself. It’s integral to your emotional and mental well-being. So that’s why we’ve made this — a list of things to do in and around Boston that will ideally bring you some joy without further cratering your bank account.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO