Public Safety

Woman ‘clipped’ 4 juveniles with vehicle following fight, police say

By Yan Kaner
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a woman after she clipped four juveniles with a vehicle in the south valley Friday.

Police received a call at 2:18 p.m for a fight that occurred near Jack Leavitt St & E Le Baron Ave.

Police say after the fight ended, a female adult got into a vehicle and drove away from the area. While doing so, she clipped four juveniles resulting in superficial injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

