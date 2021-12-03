Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Vikings

DETROIT LIONS (+7) over Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the 49ers that dropped them to 5-6 and cost them what could be a key tiebreaker to the 49ers in the NFC wild-card chase, but most people still think they’ll be a playoff team with a soft closing schedule that starts with the Lions. However, don’t forget that they only beat the Lions 19-17 in Week 5 and needed a 54-yard Greg Joseph field goal as time expired. The Lions have been competitive like that all season. Though they’re still winless at 0-10-1, they’re 7-4 ATS, which is the fifth-best betting record in the NFL. No matter how many great stats Kirk Cousins puts up. with 23 touchdown passes to just three interceptions, he doesn’t come through in the clutch, and I’m expecting this to be another game that comes down to a late field goal.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO