ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Vikings

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Lions are still seeking their first win of the season this Sunday when they host their division rival Minnesota Vikings. They are 0-10-1 thus far, with the tie coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple of weeks ago. They have come very close to winning a bunch of games....

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings quarterback could keep his old team out of the playoffs

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Football Team to a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. With quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings have now dropped to the No. 8 seed in the NFC, meaning they would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer fires back at Dalvin Cook torn labrum report

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has called out recent reports that star running back Dalvin Cook would be out for multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum. While he would not go as far as to comment on what exactly the injury was, he was quick to point out that the report of a confirmed labrum tear is simply untrue.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Game Pass#Buccaneers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Fg#Lions Rb D Andre Swift#Aroundthenfl
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Bears bold prediction of the week: Jamaal Williams outrushes D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions are poised for an interesting game Thursday when a hamstrung Chicago Bears team comes to town to take on an injured Jared Goff and his supporting cast. The Lions, due to injuries, weather, and a quarterback on his first career start, have leaned on the run game more than usual over the past two weeks, including last week when D’Andre Swift exploded for 136 yards on the ground in a loss to the Browns. Jamaal Williams struggled to find any kind of success, posting just 11 yards on seven carries in Williams’ first game back from injury. Will that change Thursday?
NFL
FanSided

5 Bold Predictions: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers – Week 12

The Minnesota Vikings have the momentum, but can they establish their playoff position with a win over the San Francisco 49ers?. After two straight wins, the Minnesota Vikings have turned around their season. At 5-5, the Vikings are in the middle of the battle for the final spots in the NFC playoff picture and might be hitting their stride after wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Reacts To Lions’ First Win

The Detroit Lions got their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday. Detroit topped Minnesota, 29-27, on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first win of the regular season for Dan Campbell’s team. Jared Goff’s girlfriend, model Christen Harper, shared her reaction to the big win on social media. She...
NFL
MLive

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know heading into Week 13

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are back at Ford Field after their brief Thanksgiving break, looking for that first win of the season while also getting the chance to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into the game:
NFL
New York Post

Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Bet the underdog in NFC North clash

DETROIT LIONS (+7) over Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the 49ers that dropped them to 5-6 and cost them what could be a key tiebreaker to the 49ers in the NFC wild-card chase, but most people still think they’ll be a playoff team with a soft closing schedule that starts with the Lions. However, don’t forget that they only beat the Lions 19-17 in Week 5 and needed a 54-yard Greg Joseph field goal as time expired. The Lions have been competitive like that all season. Though they’re still winless at 0-10-1, they’re 7-4 ATS, which is the fifth-best betting record in the NFL. No matter how many great stats Kirk Cousins puts up. with 23 touchdown passes to just three interceptions, he doesn’t come through in the clutch, and I’m expecting this to be another game that comes down to a late field goal.
NFL
MLive.com

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings betting guide for 12/05/21 game: Lions not favored once again

The winless Detroit Lions aren’t being given much of a chance by oddsmakers of getting in the win column when they host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Lions enter the game as a seven-point underdog at home as every sportsbook we researched listed the Lions at -7. Although they haven’t won a game this season, the Lions have shown the ability to keep games close as they’re 7-4 against the spread on the year.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
104K+
Followers
69K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy