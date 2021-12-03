This St. Louis Castle Has a Hidden Safe Room and Shooting Range [PHOTOS]

The temperatures may have cooled (at least temporarily), but the St. Louis dining scene heated up during the month of November with a few high-profile openings. Most notably, the month proved to be a banner one for chef and restaurateur Gerard Craft and his brand, Niche Food Group with not one, but two exciting new concepts in the Central West End. Bowood by Niche, the daytime restaurant that replaces Cafe Osage inside the city location of Bowood Farms, quickly proved to be one of the hottest meal tickets in town, as diners clamored for a taste of chef Dakota Williams' excellent breakfast and lunch fare. On the other side of the CWE, Craft quickly turned people's tears about the closure of Taste into smiles with Brass Bar, a French-inspired cocktail lounge that serves as a sister spot to the beloved Brasserie.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO