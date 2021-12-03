ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This St. Louis Castle Has a Hidden Safe Room and Shooting Range [PHOTOS]

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t have a moat, but this this St. Louis castle spares no expense when it comes to defense. Located in Hampton Park, this 8,748 square foot house has a winding staircase, terrazzo floors...

Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street Showcases St. Louis Talent [PHOTOS]

The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street opened for its fourteenth year over the weekend. Plenty of great prints, good eats and live music hit the street as St. Louisans gathered to support local. The market ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 4 and featured local musicians Jackson...
Shop Local With These Small Businesses in the St. Louis Area [PHOTOS]

Whether you're looking for the perfect present to give or just looking to buy yourself something nice, St. Louis' local businesses are there for you. Where else could you find a St. Louis scented candle (available at Left Bank Books) or experience the thrill of looking through one of our excellent antique shops, knowing whatever you get will be one of a kind?
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

‘Grieve with us’: St. Louis County officer dies after crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors St. Louis logs first case of COVID-19 omicron variant in Missouri BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse? ‘Extend grace’: Family calls for forgiveness after 2 charged in death of Eureka High senior Parson lashes out after news report reveals his office buried a study showing mask mandates work.
Photos: Fire tears through home on East Norwood Drive in St. Louis

Crews from the St. Louis fire department put out a first alarm fire at a single family home on the 3000 block of East Norwood Drive in the Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. 84-year-old John Bryant who lives at the home was able to get away uninjured.
What are the lights in the sky over St. Louis Friday night?

What are the lights in the sky over St. Louis Friday night?. Major Case Squad investigates after St. Louis Metro bus driver shot, crashes into utility pole. Major Case Squad investigating after St. Louis Metro bus crashes into pole. Major Case Squad investigating after St. Louis Metro bus crashes into...
Save A Lot to close St. Louis store

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot is closing a city of St. Louis store. The location, at 5437 Southwest Ave. in the Southwest Garden neighborhood, will close Dec. 24, a sign posted to its door said. It referred customers to an existing Save A Lot store at 1631 S. Jefferson Ave. in The Gate District.
The Best Restaurants In the St. Louis Area, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]

St. Louis has a diverse and delicious food scene, making it hard to pick what exactly you want to eat. While our food editor Cheryl Baehr has a robust list of places she's reviewed, it can be difficult to file through and find the perfect spot for you to eat when you're hungry — trust us, our mouths start to water when we read her pieces, too.
Metro East dealership owner buys the old Kmart next door

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — The owner of a Metro East car dealership has purchased a 116,000-square-foot former Kmart building next door, but has no immediate plans for the property. Bob Federico, owner of the Federico Dodge Chrysler Kia at 1875 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, in late October closed on the purchase of the 11-acre former Kmart site next door to his dealership. The purchase price of the property at 1911 E. Edwardsville Road, from Kissimmee, Florida-based owner Wood River Capital LLC, was not disclosed.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2021

The temperatures may have cooled (at least temporarily), but the St. Louis dining scene heated up during the month of November with a few high-profile openings. Most notably, the month proved to be a banner one for chef and restaurateur Gerard Craft and his brand, Niche Food Group with not one, but two exciting new concepts in the Central West End. Bowood by Niche, the daytime restaurant that replaces Cafe Osage inside the city location of Bowood Farms, quickly proved to be one of the hottest meal tickets in town, as diners clamored for a taste of chef Dakota Williams' excellent breakfast and lunch fare. On the other side of the CWE, Craft quickly turned people's tears about the closure of Taste into smiles with Brass Bar, a French-inspired cocktail lounge that serves as a sister spot to the beloved Brasserie.
Photos: House fire in St. Louis displaces family of six

St. Louis firefighters put out a first alarm fire at a two family apartment building that displaced a family of six on the 3400 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. No one was injured during the fire according to officials. Photos by Daniel Shular,...
