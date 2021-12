SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For nearly 4,000 individuals in the hostess city, homelessness continues to be a problem that just can’t be shook. “I think a lot of people’s minds go to the Truman parkway because that is definitely our most visible homeless camp in the community, but there’s also an invisible homeless population that […]

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO