LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Ardmore High School student has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said investigators received a tip that the student, a juvenile, was attempting to acquire a firearm to murder another student. After conducting several interviews, investigators determined the student had not yet acquired a firearm, but did intend to commit murder, the sheriff's office said.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO