ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘FBI’ Star Broke Down the Day He Spent with Real FBI Agents

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmHcp_0dDgZkXc00

One of the best parts about FBI is how realistic it comes off to the viewer. Part of that is because the showrunners and producers do a great job of ensuring that they’re doing their homework.

For a show as complicated as FBI, this can be a tough task. You don’t want to present the FBI incorrectly on such a large platform. So to ensure that was not the case cast members spent time with real FBI agents.

Jeremy Sisto said of the time with Long Island Weekly, “Dick and Craig had worked pretty closely with the New York office with a handful of agents there.” The showrunners and producers made sure that they worked with real agents before working on the project.

Working with The Real FBI

He continued, “I think Dick had actually produced a documentary about the FBI there, which a lot of the show was inspired by that. I became friendly with some of the agents and the guy who my role was kind of based on. It was really cool and it was with great people. We got to tour the office and go to the bar where they all drink and just hang out with them. We had great conversations about how it all works. It’s a really cool job and the people who are drawn towards it have a real capacity to handle some high intensity crap.”

The show was actually inspired by a different Dick Wolf documentary we found. Sisto mentions that his role was actually based on one of the agents. He worked with and met with at the time. Sisto clearly holds the agents in high regard with his close statement about everything that goes into the job. As seen by their conversations. Along with getting an inside look at what that all looks like for the day in and day out.

Jeremy Sisto on ‘Law & Order’ Before ‘FBI’

Sisto already had experience working with Wolf before joining the show. Sisto said at the time, “I was on Law & Order when they closed out the 20-year run of the original show.”

He continued, “Dick called me and had me come by to have me meet him and Craig [Turk], who is the other creator of the show, along with a couple of other producers that I’ve known. We just talked about [FBI] and it was towards the end of pilot season and it seemed cool. Dick is a good person to be in business with and it’s always a nice feeling when someone you’ve worked with calls you back because that means they liked working with you. I liked the idea of the role.”

And the rest was history. Sisto signed onto the part.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Vowed to ‘Never’ Do a Procedural Again Before Joining Show

Prior to joining the cast of the hit TV series FBI in 2018, and Missy Peregrym revealed how her previous show Rookie Blue affected her acting career. While chatting with Variety recently, the FBI star stated that she vowed to never do a procedural against before joining a show. “I had to have a break after that show and just literally purge and heal my body from going through all of those intense emotions. I said I’d never do a procedural again, but I’m doing the most intense procedural — a Dick Wolf procedural.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto Joined Show Because He Didn’t Want to Do What He Did on ‘Law & Order’

When Jeremy Sisto first heard of the role of Jubal Valentine on the popular CBS series, FBI, he says he was “immediately intrigued.”. However, Sisto also knew what type of a role he was looking for in his next opportunity. This type of role was one the actor knew he was ready to play after his time portraying a detective in another hit drama series, Law & Order.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Why Jeremy Sisto Says He’s ‘Not a Procedural Guy’ Despite Being on Show

If you’re not entirely sure what a “procedural” is in the first place, don’t worry. I’ve got you covered. Here’s a quick language lesson for our Outsiders. Apparently, a “procedural” is any cross-genre project (think books, TV, movies) that involves a certain level of technical detail. Oftentimes, like in the case of the CBS procedural drama “FBI,” the plot focuses on a certain profession.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Jeremy Sisto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Long Island Weekly#Law Order
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star John Boyd Took on Two Different Roles on ‘Law & Order’

As the popular Dick Wolf series, FBI began its second season the fans met a new character on the series, John Boyd’s Stuart Scola. The quick-witted former Wall Street stockbroker-turned-FBI agent fits right into the CBS television series. But, fans of the actor know that this wasn’t the first time the star and FBI showrunner, Dick Wolf worked together.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Actor Quit the Show Through a Fax

There was one major Law & Order character who helped get the show off the ground, while giving it its heft and credibility. But the actor who portrayed the character left the show in a swirl of controversy, sending his series resignation via fax. After all, this was 1994 and the fax machine was very high tech.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen and Wife Kelly’s Touching Photos Over the Years

Behind every great man is a great woman, right? There’s no denying that the same proverb can be said for NCIS star Brian Dietzen. Brian Dietzen has been playing the role of Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the CBS show NCIS since 2004. Although he began in more of a supporting role, Dr. Palmer was eventually promoted to a series regular in 2012. That was the beginning of the hit show’s 12th season.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

315K+
Followers
32K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy