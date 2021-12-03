PAR Technology: What The Market Is Getting Wrong

ServiceNow is a leader of the digital revolution by offering a cloud-based platform with tools and services to create smart workflows. In recent weeks, there has been a clear shift in market sentiment. In particular, high-growth stocks performed above average since Corona caused a massive correction. Shares such as Sea (SE), CrowdStrike (CRWD) or Roku (ROKU) lost more than 30% of their value within one month. These losses are primarily due to the expectation of higher interest rates, which makes the already highly valued growth stocks appear less attractive. After Salesforce (CRM) had already fallen by 10% in regular trading Tuesday after a slightly conservative outlook, DocuSign (DOCU) caused a slight sell-off in software stocks on Friday with statements regarding the normalization of business after the Corona Boost.
