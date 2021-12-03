PAR Technology: What The Market Is Getting Wrong

I previously indicated that United Rentals offered an attractive upside for investors in the long run. One fairly small but booming industry for investors to consider buying into is the equipment rental space. Whether it be individuals doing home improvement projects or small companies that need sizable pieces of equipment, the rental market provides the opportunity to get the product you need without having to acquire it entirely. This ultimately lowers costs while providing an investment prospect for investors who want to buy into the companies that benefit from leasing out this equipment. One undervalued prospect in this market for investors to consider at this time is United Rentals (URI). At present, shares of the business looked to be trading on the cheap. And although the company did experience some pain from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it is making up for that.

