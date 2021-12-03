ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

JackJumpers make history in NBL overtime debut

By Jed Wells
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time between drinks, but there’s a winning feeling back in the Apple Isle, with the Tasmania JackJumpers securing their first win in franchise history with an emphatic overtime performance against the Brisbane Bullets. It was an impressive first hit-out for the new team, staying neck...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

