Montgomery County, TN

Montgomery County deputy arrested on domestic harassment, stalking charges

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Montgomery County Deputy was arrested on domestic harassment and stalking charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, the office received reports indicating an employee may have been stalking and harassing someone. After investigating further, Deputy Matthew Cox was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday.

On Friday, Cox was taken into custody and charged with domestic related harassment and stalking. The District Attorney’s Office may seek additional charges of official misconduct. A judge says Cox is eligible to be released without bond after a 12-hour hold.

Cox began working for the sheriff’s office in September 2019 as a School Resource Officer. In November 2020, he transferred to the Warrants division.

As of Friday, Cox is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office.

