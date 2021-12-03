Mansion-sized ‘Desert Dome’ hits the market in Arizona for $3.7 million. Take a look

Bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Rambler in the heart of Arlington! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Ramble single-family home in the heart of Arlington! This home features a spacious living area, carpet floors, and large windows for natural lighting. Fully equipped kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, fridge, and washer/dryer. 3 generous-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Conveniently located only minutes away from 29 and 66 makes commuting to DC and MD a breeze. The bus stop is only minutes away from home! Enjoy the restaurants and shops Arlington has to offer! Street parking. Pets case by case! Application fee: $60/person. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
Comments / 0