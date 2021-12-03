ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pharmacist stabbed his boss while working at military base in Missouri, feds say

By Mariah Rush
The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri pharmacist has been charged with stabbing his supervisor repeatedly with a knife while at work, prosecutors said in a Dec. 3 news release. Robert E. Sapp, a civilian pharmacist at Fort Leonard Wood, is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Pharmacist charged with stabbing supervisor multiple times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pharmacist from Fort Leonard Wood has been charged with stabbing his supervisor multiple times. Robert Sapp, 63-years-old, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. According to the affidavit, Sapp was working at the window at the Post Exchange Pharmacy at Fort […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newspressnow.com

Federal charges filed against Fort Leonard Wood pharmacist after stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A federal prosecutor has charged a civilian pharmacist at Fort Leonard Wood after he allegedly stabbed his supervisor. Robert E. Sapp, 63, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm. Sapp remains in federal custody. According to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Tacoma News Tribune

Husband stabs wife to death while she’s working at convenience store, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at a convenience store while she was on the job, police in Texas City say. Officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, and arrived at the Timewise Shell gas station to find a female employee unresponsive and not breathing, the Texas City Police Department said in a Facebook post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The State

Four-minute joyride in military Humvee costs California man 3 years in prison, feds say

A California man accused of leading police on a wild four-minute chase in a stolen military Humvee will spend 34 months in prison, federal officials say. The 30-year-old Pomona resident stole the vehicle from a U.S. Army Reserve center in Upland, California, by cutting a padlock with bolt cutters, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
MESQUITE, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Southwest Airlines baggage worker stole guns from luggage in Missouri, feds say

A former Southwest Airlines baggage handler is heading to prison after federal officials say he stole five guns from luggage traveling through a Missouri airport. Mark Hunter, of St. Louis, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to a Nov. 30 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s mother weeps as she and husband plead not guilty after arrest

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Police#Military Base#Feds#Pharmacist#U S Army
CharlotteObserver.com

Missouri man accused of threatening police at their barracks in Pennsylvania, feds say

A Missouri man has been federally charged with threatening Pennsylvania State Police, prosecutors said in a news release. Damian Smith-Birge, 26, was charged with interstate threats, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Smith-Birge is being accused of calling Pennsylvania State Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The State

Driver leaving Christmas party ‘felt like dancing’ during DWI stop, Missouri cops say

Missouri police say a traffic stop that led to a driving while intoxicated arrest was full of follies, or foolishness and bad judgment. The driver was pulled over by a Ballwin patrol officer who noticed the vehicle was “failing to maintain a single lane” and “nearly drove off the road,” according to a police statement posted to Facebook on Monday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Christopher Gillie Charged With Arson In Fire That Killed Elderly Man In Buckingham Township

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man is charged with arson in a fire that killed an elderly man in Buckingham Township. Investigators ruled the early Sunday morning fire arson. Police say they were able to find and charge a suspect within hours of the crime. “I’m here to announce criminal charges and the arrest of Christopher George Gillie,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. Sixty-one-year-old Christopher Gillie, of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, faces murder, attempted murder and arson. He’s accused of setting fire to a Buckingham Township home early Sunday morning while an elderly couple was asleep inside. From above...
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy